Rome Resources Announces Update on Ongoing Drilling Programme at PR 15130 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Drilling Update

Vancouver, February 3, 2023 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that based on visual interpretation and niton analysis, the Company's first three diamond drill holes on exploration permit PR 15130, which is located within the Bisie North Tin Project ("BNTP"), have all intersected anomalous tin and zinc mineralisation.

The BNTP is comprised of two contiguous properties, exploration permit PR 13274 and exploration permit PR 15130, which are situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). The current drill program has been designed to test 300m of potential strike of a newly defined, high grade, contiguous tin in soil anomaly at the BNTP.

Drill holes MADD001 and MADD002 on PR 15130, totalling 533m, intersected a broad shear zone with strong chlorite alteration and intensive sphalerite (zinc) and anomalous tin mineralisation over circa 160m downhole length (~100m true width). The Company intends to drill an additional hole to test the zone at shallower depths in order to potentially identify the source of the high-grade tin in soil anomaly on the crest of the ridge. A zinc soil anomaly lies further to the southeast, which suggests that the mineralised zone plunges to the northwest as it has little surface expression in the area of drilling.

Drill hole MADD003 intersected a chlorite altered shear zone that appears to be strongly mineralised in tin, copper, zinc, lead and arsenic. This hole, however, was abandoned at 116.5m due to difficult ground conditions without testing the full potential of the shear zone. The association of tin, copper, lead, zinc and arsenic from this hole's core is similar to the mineralization at Alphamin's neighbouring Mpama North tin mine. The core showed strong zircon and arsenic mineralisation that supports the potential of a granitic source for the mineralised hydrothermal fluids, which would have been driven off as the tin granites cooled.

The Company is currently drilling two additional holes on PR 15130, MADD004 and MADD005, to further test the mineralised potential of the shear zone identified in MADD003.

All planned, completed and holes in progress are shown in Figure 1 and the geology and major shear zones intersected in the drilling are shown in section in Figure 2. All samples will be sent to COAL laboratories in Lubumbashi for sample preparation and a representative sample will be forwarded to ALS Global in Johannesburg for analysis. Results are expected within 60 days.

Additional drill holes have been planned and drill pad preparation has commenced in the area of artisanal workings on PR 13274. Current artisanal mining is concentrated within a shear zone of roughly 10 metres in width where channel sampling results reported up to 1m at 11% tin.





Figure 1: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Positions on the Tin in Soil Anomaly



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/153628_85f4764004ed0946_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Section Across both Shear Zones Intersected in the Drilling. Note MADD003 Ended in the Eastern Shear Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/153628_85f4764004ed0946_002full.jpg





Figure 3 (a) Sphalerite (Zinc) Mineralisation; Figure 3 (b) Cassiterite veinlet (tin)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/153628_Figure3.jpg

Dr Georg Schnura, CEO and President of Rome commented, "We are extremely excited about the visual observations at this early stage of our drilling programme. The mineralisation intersected in MADD003 and the associated high-grade tin in soil anomaly (>500ppm Sn) are both highly encouraging indicators that our Company is targeting the correct mineralised system. We note that similar mineralised systems have been observed at neighbouring Alphamin's Mpama North mine and Mpama South resource. In particular, our project's eastern zone has strong copper mineralisation and visual stringers of tin mineralisation, which is similar to the mineralisation at the San Rafael mine in Peru, one of the world's largest tin producing mines. We believe that significant tin mineralisation could be encountered from surface at our Bisie North property, given the strength of the high-grade tin in soil anomaly."

QP Statement

Dr Deon Vermaakt is a consultant of Rome Resources Ltd. and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03). Dr Vermaakt is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements to acquire 51% direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Georg Schnura

President, CEO and Director

Telephone: (604) 687-6140

Email: romeresourcesltd@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Rome Resources Ltd. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Rome Resources Ltd. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153628