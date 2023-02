European Metals kicks off 2023 with EU strategic project listing

(NewsDirect)

European Metals Holdings Ltd. (AIM:EMH, ASX:EMH, OTCQX:EMHLF) executive chairman Keith Coughlan speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after announcing that the Cinovec lithium development in the Czech Republic has been classified as a strategic project by the European Union. He goes on to lay out his expectations for 2023, saying that he anticipates delivering a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the project this year.

