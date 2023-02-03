Western Exploration Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Director

Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) ("Western Exploration" or the "Company"), a Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company, is pleased to confirm the engagement of Nichole Cowles as director, investor relations. Ms. Cowles has 10 years of experience working with both private and public mining companies in various marketing and investor relations roles. The Company hopes to leverage Ms. Cowles' experience to further develop and expand the Company's communications with the investment community for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its business.

Ms. Cowles was previously retained as an investor relations consultant of Western Exploration LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Western Exploration, on November 18, 2020. Ms. Cowles was subsequently engaged as director, investor relations, of Western Exploration effective December 22, 2021, pursuant to the terms of a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement"). The Consulting Agreement provided for an initial 12-month term, which term automatically renews for successive 12-month periods until terminated by either party upon 30-days prior written notice. Ms. Cowles will receive approximately C$10,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. There are no performance factors contained in the terms of her engagement.

Ms. Cowles currently holds an aggregate 5,100 variable voting shares of the Company ("Variable Voting Shares") and 41,000 options to purchase Variable Voting Shares ("Options"). Other than Options of the Company that may be granted from time to time, Ms. Cowles will not receive any other securities as compensation. Ms. Cowles does not otherwise have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Western Exploration Inc.

Born from a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company, today Western Exploration is composed of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aims to lead Western Exploration to becoming a premiere gold and silver development company in North America. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned Aura gold-silver project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada, and includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Additional information regarding Western Exploration and the Aura Project can be found on the Company's website and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward?looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward?looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward?looking statements. Information contained in forward?looking statements including, but not limited to, the engagement of Ms. Cowles on the terms described herein; the ability of Ms. Cowles to increase the market awareness for the Company; the Company being well-capitalized; the ability of Western Exploration to become a premier gold and silver development company in North America; and the ability of exploration results to accurately predict mineralization, is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of current conditions and expected future developments and other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005414/en/

Contact

Darcy Marud

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (775) 329-8119

Email: dmarud@westernexploration.com

Nichole Cowles

Investor Relations

Telephone: 775-240-4172

Email: nicholecowles@westernexploration.com