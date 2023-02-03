Erin Ventures Enters Market Awareness Agreements

VICTORIA, February 3, 2023 - Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") (TSXV:EV) an international mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has appointed Frontier Flex Marketing (2612130 Ontario Ltd.), part of the Frontier Merchant Capital Group ("Frontier"), as a marketing consultant.

Frontier will assist in increasing the market's awareness of Erin by utilizing a number of communications initiatives, including through media distribution on national television, radio and multiple on-line channels. Under the terms of the engagement, Frontier has been retained for a 6-month period for a total of $48,000 plus pre-approved expenses.

Additionally, Erin has retained the services of HumbleandFredRadio.com Inc. for a 12-month period for a total of $60,000. Humble & Fred's services include hosting online interviews with management of Erin, and creating general awareness of the boron market and Erin's role in it, through Erin's sponsorship of the podcast. Humble & Fred is consistently one of Canada's most downloaded podcasts, with an audience predominantly comprised of affluent, married males, aged 25 to 54.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

