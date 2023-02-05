CVW CleanTech Announces Departure of Niel Erasmus

CALGARY, Feb. 05, 2023 - CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") (TSX-V: CVW) wishes to announce the departure of Vice President, Mineral Sands, Mr. Niel Erasmus, effective February 1, 2023.



Mr. Erasmus has worked with CVW CleanTech for the past 6 years and has been instrumental in driving our Creating Value from Waste™ technologies forward. Niel will be undertaking an exciting new challenge in his career, where he will be leading an engineering project team for a gas-to-liquids mega-project.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Erasmus for his contributions towards our technology development and his work with our team. We wish him all the best as he pursues future opportunities.

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech is a clean technology innovator that has focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada's oil sands industry. The Company's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oilsands industry.

