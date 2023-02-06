Theta Gold Mines Limited: Presentation at Indaba and 121 Mining Conference

Sydney, Australia - Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (FRA:3LM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is pleased to advise that Bill Guy, Chairman of Theta Gold, will be attending the 2023 Mining Indaba Conference from 6-9 February 2023 in South Africa and presenting at the following two events:1. The 121 Mining Investment Cape Town Conference; and2. Australian Mining in Africa Program 2023.The 121 Mining Investment Cape Town Conference presentation:Bill Guy will be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment Cape Town conference on the TGME Gold Mine Project and the results of its Feasibility Study completed in July 2022.Australian Mining in Africa Program 2023 ESG presentation, "South Africa: - A Global Leader in ESG":Theta Golds Mines along with Messrs Webber Wentezl in alliance with Linklaters, (One of South's Largest law firms) and OMI Solutions (An environmental specialist firm) have sponsored a presentation for the 'Australian Mining in Africa Program 2023' (Hosted by Austrade at Mining Indaba 2023). The presentation will address how South Africa is meeting the challenges of ESG - By addressing all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).*To view the Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/381501IL





About Theta Gold Mines Limited:



Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.



Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.



The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.





