Empire Metals "doing the work" at Pitfield

Empire Metals Ltd. (AIM:EEE) CEO Shaun Bunn speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner about progress at the Pitfield copper project in Western Australia. He reveals some of the findings from recent sampling work and looks ahead to the next steps, saying that Empire is making good progress in "doing the work" necessary to move the project forward.

