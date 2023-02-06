Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation's: Casino Project to have Significant Impact on the Yukon's Economy

Toronto, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corp. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) on the positive economic impact that The Casino Project will have on the Yukon and Canada over the next 20-30 years. Western Copper and Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the results of an updated study on the potential economic impact of the development of its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino" or the "Project") on the Yukon and Canada recently completed by MNP LLP (the "Report").The Report incorporates the results from the Casino Feasibility Study dated August 8, 2022.The Report highlights the impressive cumulative economic effect that developing Casino will have on the Yukon and Canada during the project's construction, operation, closure, and reclamation. The Casino project is estimated to contribute $44.3 billion to Canada's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"), create 132,280 full-time equivalent positions ("FTE"), and generate $12.8 billion in wages and salaries over the entire life of the Project. Note that the use of FTEs is a method to account for partial employment or employment for different durations and 1.0 FTE is equivalent to a full-time job for one year of employment.The Report estimates the GDP generated in Yukon by the construction of Casino at $1.7 billion. The construction phase is estimated to contribute $3.6 billion to Canada's economy while generating 25,580 FTEs resulting in $2.1 billion in wages and salaries across Canada.During each of its 27 years of operation, the Casino Project is expected to contribute $1.3 billion to Yukon's economy. Operation of the mine is estimated to contribute $1.5 billion to Canada's GDP annually while creating 3,880 FTEs and generating $391 million in wages and salaries across Canada.The Casino Project is also expected to generate $11.2 billion in taxes and royalties to various governments during the life of mine.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/294X582M





Western Copper and Gold Corp. (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



