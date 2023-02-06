K92 Mining Announces Promotion of Chris Muller to Executive Vice President Exploration

VANCOUVER, Feb. 06, 2023 - K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Muller to the position Executive Vice President Exploration.



Chris Muller is a geologist with over 20 years of experience in open pit and underground mine, near mine, brownfields and greenfields exploration, in Papua New Guinea, Mongolia, China, Ghana, Indonesia and Thailand. He served as the Company's Vice President Exploration for over 5 years and has been with K92 since 2016. Mr. Muller has worked on a range of mineral deposit styles, including porphyry Cu/Au, epithermal and skarn precious and base metal, carbonate - base metal and Archean gold deposits. He has been directly involved in several important mineral finds during his career, including the discovery of additional porphyry deposits that led to the world class status of the Wafi/Golpu project in Papua New Guinea. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree (majoring in geology and geophysics), a degree with first class honours in economic geology and a PhD in plate tectonics in conjunction with molecular dating.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "Chris is one of the longest serving members of the K92 team, joining the Company in 2016 and has been a major contributor to K92's success. During his tenure, Chris and the K92 team have been involved in multiple discoveries including Kora North, which was awarded the prestigious Thayer Lindsley Award for Best Global Discovery in 2021 from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and the discovery of the Blue Lake Porphyry, initially recognized in 2017 and now Papua New Guinea's 5th largest porphyry deposit. His passion, dedication, resourcefulness, hard work and track-record of discoveries in addition to his high potential and capacity to take on an expanded role was the driver behind the promotion.

From an exploration standpoint, we strongly believe this is one of the most exciting times for the Company, with plans to expand the number of drill rigs from 11 currently operating to 13 this year, focusing on resource growth from both porphyry and vein systems. Congratulations Chris - we look forward to your continued contributions, in an increased capacity, as K92 continues to create significant value for all stakeholders through exploration."

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

