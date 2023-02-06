Atlas Lithium Provides Corporate Update

- Newly Acquired Property Brings Total Lithium Exploration Area to over 75,000 Acres

- Increases Funding with $4 Million Raised in a Foreign Private Placement

Belo Horizonte, February 6, 2023 - Atlas Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on lithium and other battery metals critical to powering the green energy revolution, today provided a corporate update.

Progress Update on MOU with Mitsui

As announced in the Company's press release on January 18, 2023, Atlas Lithium signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui"), a global enterprise headquartered in Tokyo. The MOU contemplates potential funding from Mitsui to the Company of up to $65 million, to be made in tranches and subject to the achievement of specific milestones acceptable to Mitsui, that would give Mitsui the right to buy up to 100% of Atlas Lithium's production from its planned plant with output capacity of 150,000 tons of lithium concentrate per year.

The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Fogassa, and representatives from Mitsui visited the Company's flagship Minas Gerais Lithium Project in Brazil on January 20, 2023 (the "Mitsui Visit"). The Mitsui Visit was followed by meetings and conversations with Mitsui's Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo offices, all with the goal of advancing the developing partnership between the two companies.

New Land Acquisition

As announced on the Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 25, 2023, Atlas Lithium has acquired an additional five mineral rights for lithium, thus augmenting its 100%-owned Minas Gerais Lithium Project. This acquisition brings Atlas Lithium's total hard-rock lithium exploration area to approximately 75,040 acres (304 km2). The Company believes that it has the largest footprint of lithium areas in Brazil among any enterprises.

Private Placement

As disclosed on the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 3, 2023, the Company completed a private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $4 million on February 1, 2023. This investment was secured from two non-U.S. firms (the "Investors") with experience in the mining sector. Representatives of the Investors had the opportunity to visit the Company's flagship Minas Gerais Lithium Project in Brazil on January 27, 2023, prior to making their financial commitment.

Management Comment

"We are quickly progressing on our desired strategic roadmap," said Marc Fogassa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Lithium. "Our recent site visits at our flagship, 100%-owned lithium project were quite productive, allowing us to showcase our hard-rock lithium assets and ongoing drilling campaign. Our successful uplisting to Nasdaq and enhancement of our balance sheet allows us to continue to execute on our operational goals."

