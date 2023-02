Legend Mining welcomes maiden nickel, copper and cobalt resource at Mawson

(NewsDirect)

Legend Mining Ltd. (ASX:LEG) MD Mark Wilson discusses with Proactive a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Mawson deposit in the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia, containing 28,200 tonnes of key battery metals. Within the 1.45 million tonnes at 1.2% nickel equivalent resource reported above a 0.5% cut-off is 16,500 tonnes of nickel, 10,600 tonnes of copper and 1,100 tonnes of cobalt.

