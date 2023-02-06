Durango to Present at PDAC 2023 on March 5 & 6

Vancouver, February 6, 2023 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") invites you to visit the Company at Booth 2419A during the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Sunday March 5th and Monday March 6th.

Representatives from the Company will be available to discuss Durango's properties throughout the convention period. Attendees may visit Booth #2419A where the Company will present rock samples and exploration information from its 100% owned Discovery Property.

On January 31st, the Company announced the closing of a private placement of $823,500 and four insiders participated in the placement. Because of insider participation in the financing, it was a related party transaction within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued to insiders, nor the consideration being paid by such insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The offering is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Discovery

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Discovery Property has great road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors. Register (pdac.ca)

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Troilus gold camp and in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

