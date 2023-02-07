Patriot Battery Metals Discovery Encourages Arbor Metals to Expand the Jarnet Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver, February 6, 2023 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) announces, in light of the recent successful discovery by Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (PMET), that it has expanded the scope of the Jarnet Lithium Property ("Property") located in the James Bay region of Quebec. Arbor's Property borders PMET's Corvette-FCI Property. These new claims secure multiple pegmatite dykes which the Company's geological team have identified as similar to the pegmatite dykes on the Corvette-FCI Property where PMET recently reported 156.9 metres of 2.12% Li2O, including 25.0 metres of 5.04% Li2O (see PMET news release, January 19, 2023).



The new claims (designated the NE Block) comprise 23 claims for 1,175.3 hectares covering a strike length of approximately 8 kilometres of a major north-east structural feature that has been identified on the Company's North and South Blocks.

The Property now comprises three claim blocks (South, North and NE) totalling 70 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet South Block is less than 2 kilometers northwest of PMET's CV-5 pegmatite zone where an aggressive diamond drill program is in process, having made a number of significant discoveries.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "the addition of these new claims to Arbor's Jarnet Lithium Project will provide additional key targets for the Company to explore as it works to define the potential of the region to become the centre of significant lithium production in the future."

Exploration activities, as recommended by the 2022 site visit, will include the use of high?resolution satellite imagery to refine geological contacts, interpret structures and identify potential pegmatite boulder fields. This will be followed by magnetic and geophysical surveys to define key drill targets along pegmatite dykes, which will then be followed by an aggressive summer exploration program.

Note: Company management cautions the discoveries and observations on properties in proximity to the Company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on the company's properties.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality projects, combined with proven strategies and a professional team will deliver superior results. We hold three exceptional mineral projects.

Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, comprises seventy map designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3759 hectares. The Jarnet Project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI Property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

