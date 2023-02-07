Alamos Gold to Celebrate its 20th Anniversary by Ringing the Opening Bell on the NYSE February 8, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today announced that founder, President and Chief Executive Officer John A. McCluskey will join members of the leadership team and Board of Directors in ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on February 8, 2023. Alamos is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a Company and 10th year listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Alamos Gold was founded 20 years ago this month with a market capitalization of less than $50 million, the Mulatos project, and a vision. Today, Alamos is a growing, diversified intermediate gold producer with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, and a long-term track record of creating value for all of our stakeholders. With a portfolio of high-quality operations in Canada and Mexico, and a strong, fully funded development pipeline, our outlook has never been stronger. We are on track to deliver growing production and a substantial decrease in costs over the next several years, driving strong free cash flow growth. We are honoured to be ringing the opening bell to celebrate these two important anniversaries and a bright future," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

