Goldshore Hosts Townhall Summit On 2023 Moss Lake Gold Project Activities and Catalysts

Vancouver, February 7, 2023 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it is hosting a townhall summit on Tuesday February 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST.

Participants are able to register for the summit here: Goldshore Townhall Summit Registration

Brett Richards will be your host at the summit, and he will be highlighting the 2023 activities at the Moss Lake Gold Project, as well as providing insights into the current gold and gold equity markets.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns 100% of the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore with an approximate 22% equity position in the Company. Well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Lake Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

The Company has a current open-pit constrained inferred mineral resource estimate published effective November 14, 2022:

Inferred Resources (Domains) Tonnes

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Metal

(Moz Au) Shear 34.7 2.0 2.20 Intrusion 87.0 0.7 1.97 Total 121.7 1.1 4.17

Note: Based on a US$1,500 per ounce gold price and economic cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t Au. Refer to complete notes on Mineral Resource Assumptions at Goldshore Announces Inferred Mineral Resource (goldshoreresources.com)

Peter Flindell, P.Geo., MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

