McFarlane Intersects 148.37 Grams per Tonne Gold over 1.3 Metres

Continuing to extend a high-grade mineralized envelope far beyond historical drilling in the Purdex Zone on McFarlane's High Lake Property.

Toronto, February 7, 2023 - McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) ("McFarlane" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide a further update on the progress made at the Company's High Lake property in Ontario, near the Ontario-Manitoba Border. To date, McFarlane has completed 42 holes totalling 9,217 metres and received assays for 21 holes.

Drilling in hole MLM-22-17 has intersected 148.37 g/t gold over 1.3 metres from 113.20 to 114.50 as measured in drill core length from surface, including 538.00 g/t gold over 0.3 metres. Visible gold was evident within this high-grade interval. This drill hole also includes a second intersection from 56.00 to 60.60 of 3.89 g/t gold over 4.6 metres. Hole MLHL-22-25, approximately 100 metres vertically below MLM-22-17, intersected 6.85 g/t gold over 2.97 metres, including 27.50 g/t gold over 0.60 metres.

"Our drilling results to date are identifying several high-grade mineralized trends that extend down to 300 metres below surface in the prospective Purdex Zone at High Lake," said Bob Kusins, Vice President of Geology at McFarlane. "Clearly, gold mineralization extends beyond the historical intercepts below 100 metres, and ongoing drilling will help us define how extensive these trends continue about the current results."

The results of our drilling to date are beginning to outline a mineralized zone defined by a steeply dipping en echelon vein system occurring within a broader structural zone at or about the contact between quartz-feldspar porphyry and mafic volcanics. The porphyry and mafics are often highly sheared and may display silicification or sericitization. The veins are typically quartz-tourmaline, with tourmaline occurring within and along the vein contacts. The veins generally have low sulphide content, often mineralized with up to 1% pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite, with occasional lesser sphalerite and arsenopyrite. Gold occurs within quartz-tourmaline veins and in the adjacent sheared and altered host lithologies.

Previous drill results showing attractive gold mineralization at High Lake were released by the company on December 12, 2022, January 9, 2023, and January 25, 2023.

The mineralized zone, along with our current drill results to date with multiple high-grade intersections is shown in figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Longitudinal Section of Diamond Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8133/153897_62741e37045e98f5_002full.jpg

Note: non-compliant historical resources on High Lake were outlined to only 100 metres below surface. Use the following link for the historic resource disclosure statement, which is located on the Company's website: mcfarlanelakemining.com/historic-resource-disclosure.

"With only about half of the drilling results to date, we are pleased to see the continued development of a potential mineralized zone with multiple high-grade intersections in the Purdex Zone," added Roger Emdin, COO of McFarlane. "We look forward to receiving further drill results from this campaign and potentially defining a 43-101 compliant resource at High Lake."

Significant intersections are summarized in Table 1. Collar locations and details of the holes with assays received are summarized in Table 2.

Table 1: Significant Intersections.

Hole ID From

metres To

metres Length

metres Gold

grams/tonne MLHL-22-17 56.00 60.60 4.60 3.89 MLHL-22-17 113.20 114.50 1.30 148.37 including 113.50 113.80 0.30 538.00 MLHL-22-25 202.1 205.07 2.97 6.85 including 204.47 205.07 0.60 27.50

Reported as core length as insufficient drilling to ascertain true width.

Table 2: Collar Location Details (NAD83 Zone 15).

Hole ID Easting

(mE) Northing

(mN) Azimuth

Deg. Dip

Deg. Length

m MLHL-22-10 350137 5508891 200.0 -49.5 99.0 MLHL-22-14 350169 5508987 207.2 -70.9 357.0 MLHL-22-17 350049 5508927 205.6 -70.5 126.0 MLHL-22-25 350039 5509034 200.7 -63.9 303.0 MLHL-22-36 350008 5509071 204.2 -68.3 351.0

Results from the remaining holes of the drill program will be released when they are available.

A technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to the High Lake and West Hawk Lake properties is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://mcfarlanelakemining.com.

QA/QC Control Procedures

McFarlane Lake has implemented a Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QA/QC) program consistent with industry best practices. The drill core is being logged and sampled at a nearby facility with sawn half-core samples, including QA/QC samples, being sent to an accredited lab (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for processing. The remaining half core has been retained in a locked facility for future examination. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks are inserted every 10 samples into the sample stream. Gold was analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with AA-finish. Samples above 5 grams per tonne gold were re-assayed for gold with a gravimetric finish, while those above 10 grams per tonne were re-assayed utilizing the pulp metallic method.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Robert Kusins, Vice President of Geology of McFarlane. Mr. Kusins is a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101. However, Mr. Kusins is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position.

