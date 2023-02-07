Seven Additional Holes Drilled at rhe Newly Discovered Grata Prospect in Ivory Coast Confirm Strike and Down-Dip Continuity of Nickel-Copper-Palladium Mineralization.

Montréal - Feb, 07, 2023 - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce assay results for seven additional drill holes from the 2021-22 drilling campaign at the Grata nickel-copper prospect. The assay results for holes GR-27, GR-30, GR-33-34 and GR-39 to 41 at Grata are summarized in this release (Table 1). Assays results for one hole drilled at the Grata deposit are pending.

Highlights:

Hole GR-30 intersected a total of 224 metres of mineralisation including 30.5 metres grading 0.45% nickel, 0.42% copper and 0.34gpt palladium in addition to a further 32.0 metres grading 0.33% nickel, 0.42% copper and 0.27gpt palladium. Semi-massive sulphide lenses returning nickel grades of 1.20 % and 2.07% are present. Hole GR-30 also intersected 24.0 metres grading 1.57% nickel as oxide material (saprolite).

Hole GR-27 intersected 193 metres of mineralisation including 3.45 metres grading 0.63% nickel and 2.96% copper.

Hole GR-40 intersected 106 metres of mineralisation including 83.9 metres grading 0.29% nickel, 0.33% copper and 0.27gpt palladium.

"Today's highlighted intersections from the 2021-22 diamond drill program confirm mineralisation on strike and down dip within the Grata prospect within the newly discovered ultramafic feeder." stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President & CEO of Sama Resources Inc. Dr. Audet added "Less than two years after the discovery hole GR-03, we are please to provide the summary of mineralised intersections for holes drilled at the Grata prospect. We are confident that Grata will contribute significantly to the global mineral inventory for the Samapleu-Grata cluster of deposits."

Sama's Ivorian project is comprised of five exploration permits covering 850 square kilometres. More than twenty targets were outlined from geophysical surveys, out of which only three zones have been explored (Figure 1).

Assays results for seven holes (GR-27, GR-30, GR-33-34 and GR-39-41) are presented in Table 1. All measurements are core lengths and may not represent true geological widths. Figure 2 provides the locations of these seven holes.

Grata: Latest discovery in the Yacouba Ultramafic-Mafic ("UM") Intrusive Complex

In September 2021, Sama announced the Grata discovery located 5 kilometres east of the Samapleu deposit (Figure 1). This release discloses results for seven holes and also presents the summary results for all holes drilled at Grata in the 2021-22 drilling campaign (Table 2).

Hole GR-27 returned 193 metres ("m") grading 0.26% nickel ("Ni"), 0.21% copper ("Cu") and 0.37gram per ton ("gpt") palladium ("Pd") including 3.45 m grading 0.63% Ni, 2.96% Cu and 0.78gpt Pd.

Hole GR-30 intersected a total of 224 m of mineralised material including 30.5 m grading 0.45% Ni, 0.42% Cu and 0.34gpt Pd and 32.0 m grading 0.33% Ni, 0.42% Cu and 0.27gpt Pd. There are numerous zones of semi-massive sulphide lenses returning grades of 1.20 % Ni and 2.07% Ni. Hole GR-30 also intersected 24.0 m of mineralised saprolite (part of the lateritic weathered profile) from 27.9 m down to 54.9 m grading 1.57% Ni.

Hole GR-40 drilled to test the north-west ("NW") extension of the Grata mafic-ultramafic feeder along the same section as holes GR-06 to 06D and GR-12 (Figure 5) intersected 106 m grading 0.28% Ni and 0.29% Cu.

Sama drilled a total of 85 holes totalling 26,787 m at the Ivory Coast project in 2021-22, including 45 drill holes totalling 14,893 m at the Grata prospect and 21 holes for 5,643 m at the Samapleu deposit ("Samapleu").

The mineralisation at Grata is similar in composition to the Samapleu deposit but shows a higher proportion of chalcopyrite. Metallurgical studies are ongoing using Grata and Samapleu material (Ref: PR 2023-02 January 17, 2023).

Sama's goal is to increase mineral resources at Samapleu and Grata as well as to search for massive sulphide veins and lenses that could have accumulated at depth in traps and embayments along the feeder system of the Yacouba UM Intrusive Complex.

Table 1: Results for GR-27, GR-30, GR-33-34 and GR-39 to 41, using a cut-of-grade of 0.1% nickel.

Table 1: continued



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Samapleu project showing the Samapleu deposits and the Grata prospect (blue circles) together with target areas for detailed exploration (red circles). Conductivity from airborne surveys (2013 & 2018) is shown in the background.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: The Grata prospect is located five kilometres east of the Samapleu deposits. Current and historic drilling are presented together with the seven holes reported in this press release.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Grata prospect, vertical section NW-SE showing holes GR-30 and GR-34.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Grata prospect, vertical section NW-SE showing holes GR-27 and GR-33.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Grata prospect, vertical section NW-SE showing hole GR-40.

Table 2: Summary results for holes drilled at Grata in the 2021-22 drilling campaign.

GR-03 intersected 199 m at 0.23% Ni, 0.24% Cu and 0.18 gpt Pd including 76.00 m at 0.30% Ni, 0.34% Cu and 0.24 gpt Pd

GR-04 intersected 141 m at 0.38% Ni and 0.37% Cu and 67 m at 0.19% NI and 0.22% cu. including 6.40 m at 1.05% Ni, 1.28% Cu and 0.48 gpt Pd including 6.60 m at 0.73% Ni, 0.38% Cu and 0.30 gpt Pd

GR-05 intersected 117 m at 0.29% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.42 gpt Pd

GR-06 intersected 256 m at 0.28% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.37 gpt Pd including 14.00 m at 0.86% Ni, 1.49% Cu and 1.38 gpt Pd including 2.45 m at 1.26% Ni, 0.47% Cu and 2.00 gpt Pd including 7.30 m at 0.57% Ni, 0.70% Cu and 0.44 gpt Pd

GR-06B intersected 60 m at 0.36% Ni, 0.40% Cu and 0.53 gpt Pd including 7.70 m at 1.28% Ni, 1.45% Cu and 1.92 gpt Pd

GR-06C intersected 131 m at 0.26% Ni, 0.24% Cu and 0.60 gpt Pd including9.05 m at 0.81% Ni, 0.84% Cu and 1.03 gpt Pd

GR-06D intersected 205 m at 0.26% Ni, 0.29% Cu and 0.29 gpt Pd ncluding 3.75 m at 1.03% Ni, 1.52% Cu and 1.34 gpt Pd including 4.15 m at 0.64% Ni, 1.27% Cu and 0.84 gpt Pd

GR-07 intersected 22 m at 0.41% Ni, 0.28% Cu and 0.43 gpt Pd

GR-08 intersected 298 m at 0.24% Ni, 0.20% Cu and 0.23 gpt Pd including 2.85 m at 1.68% Ni, 1.28% Cu and 1.12 gpt Pd including 4.25 m at 0.82% Ni, 0.55% Cu and 0.56 gpt Pd including 2.65 m at 1.47% Ni, 1.82% Cu and 1.19 gpt Pd

GR-11 intersected 217 m at 0.28% Ni, 0.30% Cu and 0.32 gpt Pd including 8.20 m at 0.84% Ni, 1.10% Cu and 1.24 gpt Pd

GR-12 intersected 239 m at 0.30% Ni including 8.50 m at 0.86% Ni, 0.79% Cu and 1.00 gpt Pd

GR-13 intersected 199 m at 0.23% Ni including 4.00 m at 0.67% Ni, 0.59% Cu and 0.11 gpt Pd

GR-14 intersected 272 m at 0.25% Ni including 3.05 m at 1.65% Ni, 1.66% Cu and 0.91 gpt Pd

GR-15 intersected 214 m at 0.29% Ni and 0.31% Cu including 3.40 m at 1.48% Ni, 1.85% Cu and 2.11 gpt Pdand a combined of 12.10 m at 0.83% Ni, 0.82% cu and 0.79 gpt Pd

GR-16 intersected 142 m at 0.24% Ni including 4.00 m at 1.30% Ni, 1.07% Cu and 1.62 gpt Pd

GR-17 intersected 312 m at 0.28% Ni and 0.28% Cu including 8.10 m at 1.00% Ni, 0.81% Cu and 1.13 gpt Pd

GR-18 intersected 152 m at 0.18% Ni including 0.95 m at 1.01% Ni, 1.14% Cu and 0.78 gpt Pd

GR-19 intersected 236 m at 0.19% Ni and 0.17% Cu Including 3.25 m at 0.98% Ni, 0.90% Cu and 1.61 gpt Pd

GR-19B intersected 250 m at 0.22% N

GR-21 intersected 206m at 0.27% Ni and 0.29% Cu Including 11.85 m at 0.82% Ni, 0.68% Cu and 0.99 gpt Pd Including 3.80 m at 0.84% Ni, 1.00% Cu and 1.03 gpt Pd Including 3.65 m at 0.62% Ni, 2.05% Cu and 1.30 gpt Pd

GR-22 intersected 51 m at 0.25% Ni and 0.32% Cu Including 4.55 m at 0.82% Ni, 0.73% Cu and 0.92 gpt Pd

GR-23 intersected 149 m at 0.14% Ni

GR-24 intersected 70 m at 0.21% Ni, 0.25% Cu and 0.35 gpt Pd

GR-25 intersected 180 m at 0.22% Ni, 0.26% Cu and 0.34 gpt Pd including 37.40 m at 0.24% Ni, 0.45% Cu and 0.54 gpt Pd

GR-26 intersected 200 m at 0.25% Ni, 0.25% Cu and 0.35gpt Pd including 80.75 m at 0.33% Ni, 0.40% Cu and 0.30 gpt Pd including 3.45 m at 1.45% Ni, 1.19% Cu and 1.16 gpt Pd

GR-27 intersected 193m at 0.26% Ni, 0.21% Cu and 0.37 gpt Pd including 3.45 m at 0.63% Ni, 2.96% Cu and 0.78 gpt Pd

GR-28 intersected 195 m at 0.26% Ni, 0.28% Cu and 0.21 gpt Pd including 97.85 m at 0.30% Ni, 0.34% Cu and 0.24 gpt Pd

GR-29 intersected 140 m at 0.35% Ni, 0.32% Cu and 0.32 gpt Pd including 24.15 m at 0.34% Ni, 0.40% Cu and 0.43 gpt Pd including 33.35 m at 0.33% Ni, 0.30% Cu and 0.25 gpt Pd including 50.55 m at 0.45% Ni, 0.37% Cu and 0.42 gpt Pd

GR-30 intersected 224 m at 0.29% Ni, 0.21% Cu and 0.25 gpt Pd Including 30.50 m at 0.45% Ni, 0.42% Cu and 0.34 gpt Pd including 32.05 m at 0.33% Ni, 0.42% Cu and 0.27 gpt Pd including 6.60 m at 0.74% Ni, 0.51% Cu and 0.50 gpt Pd

GR-31 intersected 171 m at 0.27% Ni, 0.24% Cu and 0.23 gpt Pd including 4.80 m at 0.71% Ni, 0.79% Cu and 0.64 gpt Pd including 4.65 m at 0.62% Ni, 0.39% Cu and 0.60 gpt Pd

GR-32 intersected 154 m at 0.31% Ni, 0.20% Cu and 0.29 gpt Pd including 4.30m at 1.13% Ni, 0.79% Cu and 0.64 gpt Pd

GR-33 intersected 229 m at 0.30% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.35 gpt Pd Including 5.40 m at 0.67% Ni including 2.10 m at 1.22% Ni, 1.38% Cu and 2.33 gpt Pd including 4.30 m at 0.53% Ni, 0.59% Cu and 0.87 gpt Pd

GR-34 intersected 35 m at 0.26% Ni, 0.28% Cu and 0.34 gpt Pd

GR-35 intersected 206 m at 0.26% Ni, 0.26% Cu and 0.18 gpt Pd ncluding 12.40 m at 0.39% Ni, 0.53% Cu and 0.44 gpt Pd including 78.50 m at 0.27% Ni, 0.42% Cu and 0.25 gpt Pd

GR-36 intersected 116 m at 0.30% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.23 gpt Pd including 49.80 m at 0.35% Ni, 0.40% Cu and 0.29 gpt Pd

GR-37 : Results pending

GR-38 intersected 103 m at 0.21% Ni including 9.00 m at 0.58% Ni, 0.59% Cu and 0.47 gpt Pd

GR-39 intersected 130 m at 0.18% Ni, 0.13% Cu and 0.21 gpt Pd

GR-40 intersected 106 m at 0.28% Ni, 0.29% Cu and 0.23 gpt Pd

GR-41 intersected 58 m at 0.23% Ni

QA/QC

Core logging and sampling was performed at Sama's Samapleu and Yepleu field facilities. Sample preparation was conducted at the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratory in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Sample pulps were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd, Ancaster and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, for assaying. All samples were assayed for Ni, Cu, Co, Fe, S, Pt, Pd and Au using sodium peroxide fusion ICP for the first five elements and by Fire Assay ICPOES for the last three.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. Geology, P.Geo and President and CEO of Sama, and a 'qualified person', as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT SAMA RESOURCES INC.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu nickel-copper-palladium project in Ivory Coast, West Africa. The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery. Sama, is committed to develop and exploit the Samapleu Ni-Cu and Platinum Group of Elements Resources.

Sama's projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire. Sama's projects are located adjacent to the world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso forming a 125 km long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa.

Sama owns a 70% interest in the Ivory Coast project with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric owning 30%. Ivanhoe Electric has the option to earn up to a 60% interest in the project. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at www.samaresources.com.

ABOUT IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American: IE, TSX: IE), is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. For more information, visit www.ivanhoeelectric.com

