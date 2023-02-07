Geophysical Survey at Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project Identifies Large Drill Target Below Flow Dome

Vancouver, February 7, 2023 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is happy to announce very positive results from a test CSAMT survey on the Philadelphia gold-silver project, Arizona. The survey identified a large low resistivity layer at a depth of 100-200 metres below the top of a hydrothermally altered flow dome complex. The layer is potentially a mineralized body that extends for +500 metres east of existing mineralized drill holes.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "Building ounces in a low sulfidation epithermal system takes a lot of drilling if the target is simply the veins themselves. Grades in the veins can be spectacular but a gold inventory that includes low grade disseminated style mineralization is potentially a big win. We have intersected considerable widths of low-grade material on the flanks of the flow dome. This survey indicates an extensive target lies below the flow dome hill."

The company's geologic model had predicted a gold target area beneath the altered flow dome and immediately below a "clay cap" identified by hyperspectral analyses of core hole PC22-88, located on the flank of the altered flow dome. The CSAMT anomaly represents a sizeable bulk mining target to the east of our drill holes.

Figure 1 shows the conceptual target based upon airborne hyperspectral data and analogies with large flow dome hosted gold-silver deposits internationally. It also shows an array of drill holes that can test the target.

Figure 1



Figure 2 shows the hyperspectral data from core hole PC22-88 and identifies the "clay cap" and transition from montmorillonite to smectite, which is universally recognized as the 150C isotherm in geothermal systems. This is commonly referred to as the "top of the boiling zone". Gold and silver in core hole PC22-88 appears to have accumulated immediately beneath this transition in the hanging wall vein. It continues at depth in a brecciated rhyolite dike and further into the underlying footwall granite, where it diminishes.

Figure 2



Figure 3 shows the inversion model for the CSAMT geophysical survey line completed by Zonge International Inc.

Figure 3



Figure 4 is our geologic interpretation of the geoelectric section, highlighting the "clay cap" of the low resistivity layer and our adjacent fence of holes.

Figure 4



The large low resistivity layer lies at a depth between 100-200 metres beneath the top of the flow dome and extends for +500 meters east of our fence of drill holes. This west end of this target (the Red Hills Target) can be readily tested from drill pads on the patented claims. The heart of the Red Hills target can be drilled from pads currently being permitting with the US BLM under a Plan of Operations (POO).

It should be noted that there appears to be a prominent "feeder zone" on the west side of the low resistivity anomaly. Drill hole PC22-91, the easternmost hole on the above section, intersected a prominent hydrothermal breccia (Figure 5) immediately before the hole was lost when the rods became stuck. This breccia could be the outer portion of the "feeder zone". This last box of drill core in Figure 5 assays 2 gpt gold. The objective going forward is to drill the low resistivity layer and the interpreted "feeder zone" from the BLM pads currently being permitted once permits are received.

Figure 5

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property and the subject of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

