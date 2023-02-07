CMC Metals Provides Update of Proposed Marketing Activities for Q1-2023

VANCOUVER, February 7, 2023 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(CMCXF:OTCQB) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed marketing activities for Q1-2023.

The Company will be exhibiting and presenting at the following events:

Mines and Money, James L. Knight Centre, Miami, USA. February 23-24, 2023.

Mineral Investor Forum, Delta Hotel, 75 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto, Canada, March 3-4, 2023

Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), Booth # 2113, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 355 Front Street West, Toronto, March 5-8, 2023.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted "this is one of our most aggressive public marketing campaigns we have undertaken as a Company. The Board of Directors is committed to maintaining a high level of communication with our shareholders and potential investors. This is especially important for 2023 as we advance exploration on our new silver-lead-zinc targets on the Silverknife project in what we hope will be a highly successful exploration project. In addition, we continue to advance all of our exploration projects continuing our goal to advance a project to drill ready stage every 18-24 months."

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted "We are going to Mines and Money Miami to provide us with exposure to US based funds and investors. This compliments our efforts in 2022 where the Company completed an OTC listing solely for the purpose to help attract US-based investment and following the advice of some of our key investors. We attended a very successful PDAC last year and feel it is important to be a participant in one of the largest mining conferences in the world. In addition, we have always found the Metals Investor Forum events to be well attended by the investment community."

"I would also like to thank our investors for being patient with us. I had the flu for 6 weeks and it affected our ability to get news out. I am now back in full health and am diligently working to review data and ensure all plans are in place for our upcoming season. the Company will have a lot of news updates in the coming weeks on both our results from the 2022 exploration campaign and more specific details on our plans for the upcoming exploration season."

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silverknife project (British Columbia), located in very close proximity to one of the world's highest grade underground silver-lead-zinc mines in the world (owned by Coeur Mining Inc.), the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy claims located 7km west of the Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, Terra Nova (optioned to Highbank Mining Inc.), and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

