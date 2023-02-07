Pasinex Responds to Earthquake in Türkiye

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 - Pasinex Resources Ltd. (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The "Company" or "Pasinex") sends our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to those affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye. Our staff are thankfully safe and unharmed in our office and mine in Adana.



Andrew Gottwald, Chief Financial Officer of Pasinex, commented, "We are deeply concerned about the recent earthquake in Türkiye and extend our condolences to those affected. Our Adana offices and Pinargozu Mine have not sustained any significant damage yet our priority remains the safety of our employees and the well-being of the local community. As a result, Pasinex has temporarily halted operations at the mine and will continue to monitor the situation and support the local community in any way possible."

The Pinargozu Zinc Mine, while undamaged by the earthquake, is an integral part of the local community, and as such, we take our responsibility to our employees and the surrounding area very seriously. Our well-trained mine rescue team, along with excavators and trucks, has been made available to the authorities to aid in the recovery efforts of nearby towns and cities. We understand the impact that natural disasters can have on communities and are committed to being there for those in need during these challenging times.

To ensure the safety and well-being of everyone, we have temporarily halted operations at the mine for a couple of days. During this time, we will conduct a thorough assessment of the site and make any necessary actions to ensure the safety of our employees and the local community.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the local authorities and emergency services for their swift response and dedication to helping those in need. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed. We are here for the local community and will support them in any way possible during this challenging time.

About Pasinex

Pasinex Resources Ltd. is a Toronto-based mining company that owns 50% of Horzum Maden Arama ve Isletme Anonim Sirketi ("Horzum AS" or "Joint Venture"), through its 100% owned subsidiary Pasinex Arama ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi ("Pasinex Arama"). Horzum AS holds 100% of the producing Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine. Horzum AS sells directly to zinc smelters and or refiners through commodity brokers from its mine site in Türkiye. The Company also holds an option to acquire 80% of the Gunman high-grade zinc exploration project in Nevada. Pasinex has a strong technical management team with many years of mineral exploration and mining project development experience. Pasinex Resources Ltd. mission is to explore and extract high grade ore at a profit to drive growth and wealth to shareholders, employees and the communities of our operations, meeting all requirements in safety, health and the environment.

