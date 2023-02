Titan Minerals says grades at Copper Ridge compare favourably to peer porphyry deposits

(NewsDirect)

Titan Minerals Ltd. (ASX:TTM) CEO Melanie Leighton discusses with Proactive results from the remaining six drill holes of its maiden eight-hole diamond drilling campaign at Copper Ridge porphyry prospect within the Linderos Project in southern Ecuador. Additional broad intervals of porphyry copper-style mineralisation were intersected from the surface in diamond drilling.

