Blackrock Files Technical Report on Silver Cloud Property

Vancouver, February 7, 2023 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report titled, "Technical Report on the Silver Cloud Property, Elko County, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report") with an effective date of January 27, 2023. The Technical Report was independently completed for the Company by Nancy J. Wolverson, CPG, Consulting Geologist, of Reno, Nevada, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report supersedes the previous technical report on the Silver Cloud property dated January 25, 2021.

The Technical Report is available under Blackrock's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at https://blackrocksilver.com.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration company driven to add shareholder value via the drill bit. With 2.97 million tonnes grading 446 g/t silver equivalent1 at its Tonopah West project, and a new bonanza-grade gold discovery at Silver Cloud, the Company has a proven track record of exploration success. In addition to its gold and silver project portfolio, the Company is credited with a lithium discovery, the Tonopah North project, which is under option to a major lithium exploration group. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

1 Technical information relating to the Tonopah West project is based on and derived from the NI 43-101 report prepared for Blackrock entitled "Technical Report and Estimate of Mineral Resources for the Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA" effective April 28, 2022 (the "Tonopah West Technical Report"). The Tonopah West Technical Report outlines 2.97 million tonnes at a block diluted grade of 208 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag) and 2.5g/t gold (Au) for a total inferred mineral resource of 19,902,000 ounces Ag and 238,000 ounces Au, or 446 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) for 42.6 million oz AgEq. AgEq equivalent grade is based on silver and gold prices of US$20/ounce and US$1750/ounce, respectively, and recoveries for silver and gold of 87% and 95%, respectively.

