G Mining Ventures Grants Equity Incentives

TSXV: GMIN

OTCQX: GMINF

All amounts are in US dollars unless stated otherwise

BROSSARD, Feb. 7, 2023 - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) announces that, pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), on February 6, 2023, the Board of Directors granted 41,292 Restricted Share Units (the "RSUs") of the Corporation and 91,752 Stock Options of the Corporation (the "Options") to the Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications of the Corporation.

Each RSU confers upon its holder the right to receive, without payment of any consideration, one Common Share or, at the Corporation's option, a cash payment equal to the Fair Market Value (as defined in the Plan) of such Common Share (with the additional option of receiving any combination of cash and Common Shares), the whole in accordance with Part 8 of the Plan.

Each Option confers upon its holder the right to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation, for a following period of five (5) years and exercisable at a price of C$0.89. The vesting terms are: one third (1/3) one (1) year after the date of grant, one third (1/3) two (2) years after the grant, and one third (1/3) three (3) years after the grant.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, the contents of the above sections entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those underlying the items listed on the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, the Corporation will bring the Tocantinzinho Project into commercial production or become a mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated June 3, 2022, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-mining-ventures-grants-equity-incentives-301741417.html

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp.