Heliosx Receives Directors Resignations

Effective immediately Christopher Brown, Director and CEO and Sameer Uplenchwar, Director and CFO have resigned as Directors and Officers from HeliosX. Brian Findlay will continue as President and act as interim CEO.
About HeliosX
HeliosX is an integrated Lithium exploration company, incorporating the latest in Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies, to unlock potential commercial opportunities in Alberta (Canada), Nevada (USA) and Jujuy (Argentina). HeliosX has selected specific DLE technologies which it believes will maximize potential Lithium opportunities in each operational jurisdiction and continues to move forward with technical modeling and information gathering to better delineate the prospective Lithium resources. The Company holds over 830,000 Lithium brine gross acres across three prospective Lithium jurisdictions, providing potential exposure to multiple Lithium brine play types.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!