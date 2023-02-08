Menü Artikel
F3 Uranium Hits >65535 CPS in 30m Stepout and Expands JR Zone North and South

09:01 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Kelowna, February 8, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the first eight drill holes of the 20-hole winter drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property. Most significantly, continuity of high grade mineralization has been established along strike towards the south with hole PLN23-048 on line 030S, which hit 14.0m total composite mineralization with 4.0m of >40,000 cps, including 0.5m of "offscale" or >65,535 cps, a 30m stepout from the discovery hole. Out of the eight reported drill holes, seven are mineralized and five have high grade mineralization with radioactivity >10,000 cps.

Mineralization was further defined on section 00N up dip and towards the Athabasca Unconformity of hole PLN22-041 (see news release Feb 6, 2023) with hole PLN23-047.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"The drill program started by testing the depth extent of the zone, while also testing it along strike from the discovery area on line 00N. The team is becoming familiar with the geology and controls on mineralization on the JR Zone which is currently defined over an area measuring approximately 45m by 50m and have identified strong continuity of high grade mineralization along strike towards the south as the program continues to explore that direction to increase the total mineralized strike length. Additionally, we are continuing to drill test further towards the unconformity, with the objective to test the intersection of the A1 main shear zone at the unconformity."

Drilling Highlight:

PLN23-048 (line 30S):

  • 14.0m total composite mineralization from 246.5m - 260.5m, including
    • 4.0m mineralization of >40,000 cps radioactivity from 249.0m - 253.0 m with 0.5m of >65,535 cps from 252.0m - 252.5 m

Main Intercepts:

PLN23-044 (line 015S):

  • 6.0m total composite mineralization over a 10.m section from 226.0m - 236.0m, including
    • 0.5m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity

PLN23-046 (line 015S):

  • 3.5m mineralization from 261.5m - 265.0m, including
    • 0.77m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity

PLN23-047 (line 00N):

  • 7.5m total composite mineralization over a 10.5m section from 199.0m - 209.5m, including
    • 1.1m total composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity

PLN23-049 (line 015N):

  • 7.5m mineralization from 245.0m - 252.5m, including
    • 0.2m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity

Mineralization remains open in all directions.

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5 m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results
On Mineralized Drillcore
(>300 cps / >0.5m minimum)		 Athabasca
Unconformity
Depth
(m)		 Total
Drillhole
Depth
(m)
Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval
(m)		 Max
CPS
PLN22-042 015N 587734.0 6410786.2 546.0 51.6 -75.6 221.00 221.50 0.50 470 180.8 362
221.50 222.00 0.50 1100
222.00 222.50 0.50 720
222.50 223.00 0.50 410
PLN22-043 00N 587657.4 6410712.2 544.8 52.3 -65.3 265.00 265.50 0.50 320 212.6 386
265.50 266.00 0.50 830
266.00 266.50 0.50 530
266.50 267.00 0.50 1600
PLN22-044 015S 587724.9 6410743.2 545.4 53.3 -53.8 226.00 226.50 0.50 400 197.0 349
226.50 227.00 0.50 320
227.00 227.50 0.50 520
227.50 227.80 0.30 35200
227.80 228.00 0.20 6300
228.00 228.50 0.50 560
228.50 229.00 0.50 440
229.00 229.50 0.50 420
233.50 234.00 0.50 1400
234.00 234.50 0.50 310
234.50 235.00 0.50 2500
235.00 235.50 0.50 3100
235.50 236.00 0.50 710
PLN22-045 015N 587674.4 6410742.9 545.5 53.3 -53.8 No Anomalous Radioactivity >300cps 213.8 350
PLN22-046 015S 587667.3 6410699.3 544.8 53.7 -56.9 261.50 262.00 0.50 1100 208.2 376
262.00 262.50 0.50 5900
262.50 263.00 0.50 5200
263.00 263.23 0.23 8100
263.23 263.50 0.27 42500
263.50 264.00 0.50 44400
264.00 264.50 0.50 8500
264.50 265.00 0.50 1200
PLN22-047 00N 587771.8 6410794.1 545.4 51.6 -75.6 199.00 199.50 0.50 580 179.0 353
199.50 200.00 0.50 740
200.00 200.50 0.50 620
200.50 201.00 0.50 1900
201.00 201.50 0.50 400
201.50 202.00 0.50 4800
202.00 202.50 0.50 3900
202.50 203.00 0.50 1700
206.00 206.40 0.40 21100
206.40 206.50 0.10 7200
206.50 206.90 0.40 24000
206.90 207.00 0.10 3500
207.00 207.50 0.50 4200
207.50 208.00 0.50 4900
208.00 208.30 0.30 15800
208.30 208.50 0.20 1600
208.50 209.00 0.50 510
209.00 209.50 0.50 420
PLN22-048 030S 587695.2 6410701.5 545.1 54.5 -57.8 246.50 247.00 0.50 570 209.0 356
247.00 247.50 0.50 1100
247.50 248.00 0.50 1400
248.00 248.50 0.50 530
248.50 249.00 0.50 1200
249.00 249.50 0.50 46600
249.50 250.00 0.50 50100
250.00 250.50 0.50 52400
250.50 251.00 0.50 59200
251.00 251.50 0.50 45600
251.50 252.00 0.50 49400
252.00 252.50 0.50 >65535
252.50 253.00 0.50 40100
253.00 253.50 0.50 2300
253.50 253.75 0.25 8700
253.75 254.00 0.25 15300
254.00 254.50 0.50 750
254.50 255.00 0.50 350
255.00 255.50 0.50 850
255.50 256.00 0.50 870
256.00 256.50 0.50 1400
256.50 257.00 0.50 430
257.00 257.50 0.50 <300
257.50 258.00 0.50 830
258.00 258.50 0.50 1400
258.50 259.00 0.50 2200
259.00 259.50 0.50 430
259.50 260.00 0.50 <300
260.00 260.50 0.50 580
PLN22-049 015N 587675.3 6410743.4 545.4 56.3 -55.5 245.00 245.50 0.50 440 213.1 359
245.50 246.00 0.50 430
246.00 246.50 0.50 440
246.50 247.00 0.50 5100
247.00 247.50 0.50 5200
247.50 247.70 0.20 11900
247.70 248.00 0.30 6700
248.00 248.50 0.50 5800
248.50 249.00 0.50 6700
249.00 249.50 0.50 1500
249.50 250.00 0.50 1700
250.00 250.50 0.50 940
250.50 251.00 0.50 600
251.00 251.50 0.50 7300
251.50 252.00 0.50 3200
252.00 252.50 0.50 1400

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946 hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_004full.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_005full.jpg

Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_006full.jpg

Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_007full.jpg

Figure 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/154069_ad19993bd403ea3b_008full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154069


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




