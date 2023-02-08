F3 Uranium Hits >65535 CPS in 30m Stepout and Expands JR Zone North and South

Kelowna, February 8, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the first eight drill holes of the 20-hole winter drill program at the JR Zone on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property. Most significantly, continuity of high grade mineralization has been established along strike towards the south with hole PLN23-048 on line 030S, which hit 14.0m total composite mineralization with 4.0m of >40,000 cps, including 0.5m of "offscale" or >65,535 cps, a 30m stepout from the discovery hole. Out of the eight reported drill holes, seven are mineralized and five have high grade mineralization with radioactivity >10,000 cps.

Mineralization was further defined on section 00N up dip and towards the Athabasca Unconformity of hole PLN22-041 (see news release Feb 6, 2023) with hole PLN23-047.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"The drill program started by testing the depth extent of the zone, while also testing it along strike from the discovery area on line 00N. The team is becoming familiar with the geology and controls on mineralization on the JR Zone which is currently defined over an area measuring approximately 45m by 50m and have identified strong continuity of high grade mineralization along strike towards the south as the program continues to explore that direction to increase the total mineralized strike length. Additionally, we are continuing to drill test further towards the unconformity, with the objective to test the intersection of the A1 main shear zone at the unconformity."

Drilling Highlight:

PLN23-048 (line 30S):

14.0m total composite mineralization from 246.5m - 260.5m, including 4.0m mineralization of >40,000 cps radioactivity from 249.0m - 253.0 m with 0.5m of >65,535 cps from 252.0m - 252.5 m



Main Intercepts:

PLN23-044 (line 015S):

6.0m total composite mineralization over a 10.m section from 226.0m - 236.0m, including 0.5m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity



PLN23-046 (line 015S):

3.5m mineralization from 261.5m - 265.0m, including 0.77m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity



PLN23-047 (line 00N):

7.5m total composite mineralization over a 10.5m section from 199.0m - 209.5m, including 1.1m total composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity



PLN23-049 (line 015N):

7.5m mineralization from 245.0m - 252.5m, including 0.2m mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity



Mineralization remains open in all directions.

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5 m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results

On Mineralized Drillcore

(>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca

Unconformity

Depth

(m) Total

Drillhole

Depth

(m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Max

CPS PLN22-042 015N 587734.0 6410786.2 546.0 51.6 -75.6 221.00 221.50 0.50 470 180.8 362 221.50 222.00 0.50 1100 222.00 222.50 0.50 720 222.50 223.00 0.50 410 PLN22-043 00N 587657.4 6410712.2 544.8 52.3 -65.3 265.00 265.50 0.50 320 212.6 386 265.50 266.00 0.50 830 266.00 266.50 0.50 530 266.50 267.00 0.50 1600 PLN22-044 015S 587724.9 6410743.2 545.4 53.3 -53.8 226.00 226.50 0.50 400 197.0 349 226.50 227.00 0.50 320 227.00 227.50 0.50 520 227.50 227.80 0.30 35200 227.80 228.00 0.20 6300 228.00 228.50 0.50 560 228.50 229.00 0.50 440 229.00 229.50 0.50 420 233.50 234.00 0.50 1400 234.00 234.50 0.50 310 234.50 235.00 0.50 2500 235.00 235.50 0.50 3100 235.50 236.00 0.50 710 PLN22-045 015N 587674.4 6410742.9 545.5 53.3 -53.8 No Anomalous Radioactivity >300cps 213.8 350 PLN22-046 015S 587667.3 6410699.3 544.8 53.7 -56.9 261.50 262.00 0.50 1100 208.2 376 262.00 262.50 0.50 5900 262.50 263.00 0.50 5200 263.00 263.23 0.23 8100 263.23 263.50 0.27 42500 263.50 264.00 0.50 44400 264.00 264.50 0.50 8500 264.50 265.00 0.50 1200 PLN22-047 00N 587771.8 6410794.1 545.4 51.6 -75.6 199.00 199.50 0.50 580 179.0 353 199.50 200.00 0.50 740 200.00 200.50 0.50 620 200.50 201.00 0.50 1900 201.00 201.50 0.50 400 201.50 202.00 0.50 4800 202.00 202.50 0.50 3900 202.50 203.00 0.50 1700 206.00 206.40 0.40 21100 206.40 206.50 0.10 7200 206.50 206.90 0.40 24000 206.90 207.00 0.10 3500 207.00 207.50 0.50 4200 207.50 208.00 0.50 4900 208.00 208.30 0.30 15800 208.30 208.50 0.20 1600 208.50 209.00 0.50 510 209.00 209.50 0.50 420 PLN22-048 030S 587695.2 6410701.5 545.1 54.5 -57.8 246.50 247.00 0.50 570 209.0 356 247.00 247.50 0.50 1100 247.50 248.00 0.50 1400 248.00 248.50 0.50 530 248.50 249.00 0.50 1200 249.00 249.50 0.50 46600 249.50 250.00 0.50 50100 250.00 250.50 0.50 52400 250.50 251.00 0.50 59200 251.00 251.50 0.50 45600 251.50 252.00 0.50 49400 252.00 252.50 0.50 >65535 252.50 253.00 0.50 40100 253.00 253.50 0.50 2300 253.50 253.75 0.25 8700 253.75 254.00 0.25 15300 254.00 254.50 0.50 750 254.50 255.00 0.50 350 255.00 255.50 0.50 850 255.50 256.00 0.50 870 256.00 256.50 0.50 1400 256.50 257.00 0.50 430 257.00 257.50 0.50 <300 257.50 258.00 0.50 830 258.00 258.50 0.50 1400 258.50 259.00 0.50 2200 259.00 259.50 0.50 430 259.50 260.00 0.50 <300 260.00 260.50 0.50 580 PLN22-049 015N 587675.3 6410743.4 545.4 56.3 -55.5 245.00 245.50 0.50 440 213.1 359 245.50 246.00 0.50 430 246.00 246.50 0.50 440 246.50 247.00 0.50 5100 247.00 247.50 0.50 5200 247.50 247.70 0.20 11900 247.70 248.00 0.30 6700 248.00 248.50 0.50 5800 248.50 249.00 0.50 6700 249.00 249.50 0.50 1500 249.50 250.00 0.50 1700 250.00 250.50 0.50 940 250.50 251.00 0.50 600 251.00 251.50 0.50 7300 251.50 252.00 0.50 3200 252.00 252.50 0.50 1400

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946 hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

