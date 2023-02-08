Orla Mining Drills Significant Gold Intersections at Multiple Oxide Targets upon Reactivation of Exploration at South Railroad Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, Feb. 8, 2023 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on its South Railroad Project ("South Railroad" or "the project") in 2022 and an overview of exploration plans for 2023 in Nevada.

2022 Exploration Highlights: South Railroad (Nevada)

The resumption of exploration activities in mid-2022 resulted in promising drill results from multiple satellite oxide mineralized zones and targets across the 21,000-hectare South Railroad land package.

Infill and selected step-out drilling was performed with the objective to upgrade inferred resources at the Pinion SB, POD, Sweet Hollow and Jasperoid Wash oxide deposits, define potential new resources at the Dixie mineralized zone, and advance the early-stage LT target.

Inferred mineral resource estimates for Pinion SB, POD, Sweet Hollow, and Jasperoid Wash are expected to be updated in the second half of 2023, incorporating assay and metallurgical test study results from the 2022 core and reverse circulation ("RC") drill program, as well as from historical drill holes.

Notable 2022 RC drill results (core hole results pending)1:

Oxide Resource Targets

• Pinion SB PR22-01 0.85 g/t Au over 53.3 m (Oxide), and





1.03 g/t Au over 32.0 m (Oxide) • POD POD22-15 4.87 g/t Au over 25.9 m (Transition), incl. 8.52 g/t Au over 13.7m (Oxide)



POD22-09: 1.37 g/t Au over 21.3m (Oxide) & 4.96 g/t Au over 24.4m (Sulphide) • Sweet Hollow SH22-03: 0.52 g/t Au over 35.1 m (Oxide)



SH22-04: 0.41 g/t Au over 32.0 m (Oxide) • Jasperoid Wash JW22-04: 0.62 g/t Au over 18.3 m (Transition)



JW22-03: 0.29 g/t Au over 38.1 m (Oxide) Oxide Advanced-Stage Exploration Target

• Dixie DX22-06: 0.81 g/t Au over 19.8 m (Oxide)



DX22-04: 1.77 g/t Au over 10.7 m (Transition) Oxide Early-Stage Exploration Target

• LT LT22-01: 0.53 g/t Au over 21.3 m (Oxide)



"Our short but effective drill program in 2022 successfully confirmed significant mineralization at multiple satellite zones and targets on the South Railroad Project. We believe there are immediate opportunities to upgrade and potentially increase oxide resources on our land package, which could ultimately strengthen project economics," said Sylvain Guerard, Senior Vice President, Exploration, of Orla. "New, highly prospective oxide and sulphide targets have also been outlined for drilling in 2023. The team is excited to be ramping up exploration activities directed toward making new discoveries on the Carlin Trend."

Current Mineral Reserve Estimate



Tonnes Gold Silver Gold Silver (000's) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) Dark Star Proven 6,911 1.27

282

Pinion Proven 2,049 0.76 6.64 50 437 Proven Total 8,960 1.15

333 437 Dark Star Probable 22,248 0.78

557

Pinion Probable 33,992 0.65 5.22 714 5,700 Probable Total 56,239 0.70

1,271 5,700 P&P Total 65,199 0.77

1,604 6,137

Current Mineral Resource Estimate



Tonnes Gold Silver Gold Silver (000's) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) Dark Star Measured 7,225 1.24

288

Pinion Measured 2,336 0.73 6.5 55 488 Measured Total 9,561 1.12

343 488 Dark Star Indicated 24,567 0.79

625

Pinion Indicated 41,193 0.62 5.0 816 6,617 Indicated Total 65,761 0.68

1,441 6,617 M&I Total 75,322 0.74

1,784 7,105 Dark Star Inferred 1,176 0.50

19

Pinion Inferred 1,178 0.40 2.4 15 92 Jasperoid Wash Inferred 11,939 0.34

130

POD / Sweet Hollow / South Lodes Inferred 4,665 0.98

145

North Bullion - Open Pit Inferred 2,849 3.75

345

North Bullion - Underground Inferred 457 4.49

66

Inferred Total 22,264 1.00

720 92

Rounding as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent discrepancies between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Additional information can be found in the South Railroad Project Technical Report entitled "Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Elko County, Nevada" and dated March 14, 2022, available at https://orlamining.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

2022 Exploration: South Railroad (Nevada)

South Railroad is a feasibility-stage heap leach project that is currently in the permitting stage. The feasibility study on the project contemplates open pit mining of the Dark Star and Pinion deposits. South Railroad is situated within a prospective land package, referred to as the Railroad-Pinion property, along the prolific Carlin Trend, which provides opportunities for future resource expansion and conversion, and the discovery of new deposits. Orla is actively exploring the land package in parallel with permitting and development of the heap leach project.

The project covers a strike length of over 25 kilometres along the southern end of the prolific Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada. The Carlin Trend consists of multiple deposits containing a huge gold endowment of >100 million ounces. Gold mineralization at South Railroad occurs mainly as disseminated Carlin-type ore-stage pyrite in stratiform breccia and stratigraphic horizons within a complex fault network. The property hosts multiple zones of oxide, transition and sulphide mineralization, throughout the entire land package, with current Proven & Probable Reserves of 1.6 M oz (65.2 Mt @ 0.77 g/t Au) and Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.8 M oz (75.3 Mt @ 0.74 g/t Au). Multiple high priority exploration targets have been defined and provide excellent upside potential for the discovery of new deposits.

Exploration at South Railroad in 2022 focused on oxide resource definition and expansion at multiple targets. Upon taking ownership of the South Railroad project in August 2022, Orla accelerated exploration activities and expanded the project's 2022 program. The program objectives included: 1) confirming historical drill results, and 2) providing additional information, including increased drill hole spacing density, specific gravity measurements and material for preliminary metallurgical test work necessary for mineral resources estimation upgrade and growth. 2022 RC drill assay results are in line with historical drilling data at each of the drilled targets. Mineral resource estimates for Pinion SB, POD, Sweet Hollow, and Jasperoid Wash mineralized zones, and at the Dixie target, are planned for 2023.

In total, 10,573 metre of drilling (9,796 metres of RC in 61 holes and 777 metres of core in 7 holes) were completed at South Railroad in 2022. All RC assay results have been received and are presented in this news release. Assay results for drill core holes remain pending. Selective core material will be used for metallurgical test study planned for the second quarter 2023.

Pinion SB - Resource Expansion:

The Pinion SB mineralized zone is contiguous and southeast of the Pinion deposit. Orla completed 12 RC holes (2,874 drill metres) in 2022. Drilling successfully demonstrated continuity of the oxide gold mineralization extending southeast over a redefined strike length of 420 metres and from 115 to 190 metres vertical depth. Mineralization remains open along strike. The Pinion deposit and Pinion SB Zone are hosted in a northwest-trending structural zone, at the Devil's Gate / Tripon Pass - Webb formations karsted contact, within the south-plunging nose of the Bullion Anticline. An updated resource estimate is planned for the second half of 2023.

Notable results:

PR22-01: 0.85 g/t Au over 53.3 m (Oxide) from 109.7 m

PR22-01: 1.03 g/t Au over 32.0 m (Oxide) from 176.8 m

PR22-07: 1.10 g/t Au over 27.4 m (Oxide) from 210.3 m

PR22-01: 1.61 g/t Au over 18.3 m (Oxide) from 225.6 m

PR22-02: 0.46 g/t Au over 62.5 m (Oxide) from 80.8 m

POD - Resource Expansion:

The POD zone is located in the northern part of the property, 1.5 km south-southwest of the North Bullion deposit. POD geological setting is similar to Newmont's Rain deposit located to the north of the property. In 2022, 18 RC holes (1,475 drill metres) and two core holes (195 metres) were completed at POD. Drilling intersected significant transition and sulphide, including high grade (>4 g/t Au) gold mineralization confirming shallow positive historical drill results. POD mineralization is hosted in the Mississippian Chainman Formation along a northwest-southeast trending structural zone. An updated resource estimate is planned for the second half of 2023.

Notable results:

POD22-15: 4.87 g/t Au over 25.9 m from 30.5 m (Transition), incl. 8.52 g/t Au over 13.7m (Oxide)

POD22-09: 1.37 g/t Au over 21.3 m (Oxide) from 18.3 m, and 4.96 g/t Au over 24.4 m (Sulphide) from 39.6 m

POD22-08: 1.51 g/t Au over 12.2m (Oxide) from 22.9 m, and 4.12 g/t Au over 35.1m (Sulphide) from 36.6 m

POD22-04: 2.16 g/t Au over 22.9 m (Transition) from 33.5 m

POD22-14: 1.52 g/t Au over 19.8m (Oxide) & 2.72 g/t Au over 32.0m (Sulphide) from 16.8 m

Sweet Hollow - Resource Expansion:

The Sweet Hollow mineralized zone is located in the northern part of the property near the POD mineralized zone, and 1.25 km southwest of the North Bullion deposit. This is a similar geological setting to Newmont's Emigrant deposit located to the north of the property. Seven RC holes (628 metres) and 3 core holes (171 metres) were completed at Sweet Hollow in 2022. Drilling intersected oxide mineralization, confirming near surface positive historical drill results. Sweet Hollow gold mineralization is hosted in Devil's Gate / Tripon Pass - Webb formations karsted contact along the north-northeast trending Bullion Fault. An updated resource estimate is planned for the second half of 2023.

Notable results:

SH22-03: 0.52 g/t Au over 35.1 m (Oxide) from 41.1 m

SH22-04: 0.41 g/t Au over 32.0 m (Oxide) from 16.8 m

SH22-05: 0.38 g/t Au over 29.0 m (Oxide) from 1.5 m

SH22-05: 0.31 g/t Au over 30.5 m (Oxide) from 36.6 m

Jasperoid Wash - Resource Expansion:

Jasperoid Wash is located 10 km south of the Pinion deposit. Gold mineralization is currently defined over 140 metres vertically starting at surface. Eight RC holes (1,222 metres) were completed at Jasperoid Wash in 2022. Drilling intersected oxide, transition, and sulphide mineralization, confirming positive historical drill results. The mineralized zone is hosted in Pennsylvania - Permian formations sedimentary breccia and Tertiary intrusive rocks bounded by two north trending regional structures known as the Westport and Eastport Faults. An updated resource estimate is planned for the second half of 2023.

Notable results:

JW22-04: 0.62 g/t Au over 18.3 m (Transition) from 30.5 m

JW22-03: 0.29 g/t Au over 38.1 m (Oxide) from 71.6 m

JW22-06: 0.24 g/t Au over 27.4 m (Oxide) from 18.3 m, and 0.37 g/t Au over 15.2 m (Oxide) from 67.1 m

Dixie - Advanced Exploration, Resource Definition:

Dixie is located 3.4 km to the south of the Dark Star deposit along a north-trending regional structure known as the Ridgeline Fault. Twelve RC holes (2,615 metres) and 2 core holes (411 metres) were completed at Dixie in 2022. No resource exists at Dixie and an initial resource estimate is planned for 2023 using both historical results and 2022 RC and core drilling completed by Orla, along with drill core material to be used for metallurgical studies. Gold mineralization is hosted in Pennsylvanian - Permian Formations sedimentary rocks and is currently defined over 200 metres, ranging from 75 to 300 metres below surface and remains open to the south.

Notable results:

DX22-06: 0.50 g/t Au over 35.1 m (Transition) from 74.7 m, and 0.81 g/t Au over 19.8 m (Oxide) from 109.7 m

DX22-04: 1.77 g/t Au over 10.7 m (Transition) from 163.1 m, and 0.62 g/t Au over 15.2 m (Oxide) from 207.3 m

DX22-01: 0.47 g/t Au over 36.6 m (Transition) from 149.4 m

LT - Early-Stage Exploration:

The LT target is located 3 km northwest of the Pinion deposit. Selected historical significant oxide intercepts at LT includes: 30.5 m of 0.78 g/t Au (LT20-08) and 39.6 m of 0.76 g/t Au (LT21-02). Oxide mineralization at LT starts at the surface and is open along strike to the north and at depth. Mineralization is currently defined over a strike length of 600 metres and from surface to 115 metres vertically. Two RC holes were drilled in 2022 (335 drill metres) with one hole (L22-01) intersecting positive oxide gold mineralization from surface. The second hole was drilled off trend and did not return significant results. A soil geochemical survey was also performed in 2022 to define extension of the mineralization to the north and orient follow-up drilling. Partial soil results received thus far suggest gold mineralization may extend north of LT. The LT target is hosted in the north-trending LT Fault at the permissive Devil's Gate / Tripon Pass - Webb formations karsted contact.

Notable result:

LT22-01: 0.53 g/t Au over 21.3 m (Oxide) from 0.0 m

2023 Exploration Plans & Strategy: South Railroad (Nevada)

A $10 million exploration budget is planned in Nevada in 2023 which would include approximately 22,400 metres of drilling (16,500 metres of RC drilling and 5,900 metres of core).

Resource Definition and Expansion + New Discoveries:

Multiple targets, including the extension of known mineralization (deposits) and newly developed targets supported by geology, geochemistry, and geophysical data, have been defined by Orla. Key exploration targets to be drilled in 2023 include Pinion SB, as well as extensions of mineralization at Jasperoid Wash, Dixie, POD, Sweet Hollow, and North Bullion. Target design focuses on primary structural controls (north-south and west-northwest-east-southeast striking structures), especially where these structures intersect and crosscut favourable stratigraphic horizons.

There is potential for the discovery of additional satellite deposits, including Carlin-, epithermal- and skarn-type gold and base metal mineralization, throughout the district in many areas that have not been thoroughly tested. Targets with potential for new discoveries occur in various parts of the property and include LT, Webb, Millie, Quick, Davis, CC, Ranch, Hidden Star, Porter, Robinson, Willow, and South Dome. In addition to drill testing some of these less advanced targets, geological mapping and geochemical surveys are planned to advance early-stage targets to the drill-stage and to develop new exploration targets.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: South Railroad Drill Composites

HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Est. True Width Au

(g/t) CN Rec

(%) Au GXM Ox

Domain Including

0.5g/t Au COG Including

1g/t Au COG Including

2g/t Au COG Including

10g/t Au HG (m) DX22-01 124.97 128.02 3.05 2.68 0.18 46.9 0.55 Trans







DX22-01 149.35 185.93 36.58 31.99 0.47 44.4 17.24 Trans 15.24m @ 0.54g/t Au & 48.5% CN Rec

3.05m @ 0.61g/t Au & 38.3% CN Rec





DX22-01 192.02 195.07 3.05 2.67 0.29 42.5 0.89 Trans







DX22-01 202.69 208.79 6.10 5.34 0.30 41.5 1.85 Trans







DX22-01 211.84 213.36 1.52 1.34 0.50 32.0 0.76 Sx







DX22-01 216.41 222.50 6.10 5.35 0.25 50.5 1.55 Trans







DX22-01 236.22 243.84 7.62 6.70 0.26 42.4 1.99 Trans







DX22-02 137.16 160.02 22.86 20.28 0.35 55.1 8.00 Trans 3.05m @ 0.79g/t Au & 51.1% CN Rec





DX22-02 160.02 161.54 1.52 1.36 0.52 28.7 0.80 Sx







DX22-02 167.64 169.16 1.52 1.37 0.28 45.9 0.43 Trans







DX22-02 175.26 176.78 1.52 1.37 0.28 42.3 0.43 Trans







DX22-02 224.03 225.55 1.52 1.38 0.17 40.7 0.26 Trans







DX22-02 248.41 249.94 1.52 1.38 0.37 41.0 0.56 Trans







DX22-02 252.98 256.03 3.05 2.77 0.42 43.1 1.27 Trans







DX22-03 144.78 166.12 21.34 19.54 0.27 78.5 5.77 Ox 1.52m @ 0.5g/t Au & 78.7% CN Rec





DX22-03 172.21 182.88 10.67 9.81 0.59 78.7 6.28 Ox 9.14m @ 0.61g/t Au & 81.9% CN Rec





DX22-03 182.88 201.17 18.29 16.76 0.34 52.0 6.22 Trans 1.52m @ 0.51g/t Au & 48% CN Rec

1.52m @ 0.57g/t Au & 71.6% CN Rec





DX22-03 224.03 233.17 9.14 8.37 0.27 42.9 2.45 Trans







DX22-04 68.58 73.15 4.57 4.20 0.37 82.8 1.70 Ox







DX22-04 79.25 89.92 10.67 9.87 0.38 72.4 4.06 Ox 1.52m @ 1.17g/t Au & 79.9% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.17g/t Au & 79.9% CN Rec



DX22-04 100.58 117.35 16.76 15.64 0.43 70.9 7.26 Ox 6.1m @ 0.68g/t Au & 65.3% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.43g/t Au & 50.7% CN Rec



DX22-04 117.35 134.11 16.76 15.69 0.59 50.4 9.90 Trans 16.76m @ 0.59g/t Au & 50.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.05g/t Au & 59.5% CN Rec

1.52m @ 1.11g/t Au & 61.8% CN Rec



DX22-04 134.11 149.35 15.24 14.31 1.06 17.5 16.18 Sx

1.52m @ 1.42g/t Au & 24.6% CN Rec

4.57m @ 1.85g/t Au & 12.1% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.36g/t Au & 12% CN Rec

DX22-04 155.45 163.07 7.62 7.19 1.04 12.6 7.89 Sx

4.57m @ 1.28g/t Au & 11.2% CN Rec



DX22-04 163.07 173.74 10.67 10.09 1.77 52.7 18.90 Trans 10.67m @ 1.77g/t Au & 52.7% CN Rec 9.14m @ 1.9g/t Au & 54% CN Rec 6.1m @ 2.19g/t Au & 64.4% CN Rec

DX22-04 175.26 182.88 7.62 7.21 1.00 24.6 7.59 Sx

1.52m @ 1.88g/t Au & 26.9% CN Rec



DX22-04 182.88 198.12 15.24 14.41 1.07 41.0 16.27 Trans 15.24m @ 1.07g/t Au & 41% CN Rec 6.1m @ 1.57g/t Au & 46% CN Rec

1.52m @ 1.45g/t Au & 41.6% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.07g/t Au & 41.3% CN Rec

DX22-04 198.12 201.17 3.05 2.88 1.64 26.4 4.98 Sx

3.05m @ 1.64g/t Au & 26.4% CN Rec



DX22-04 205.74 207.26 1.52 1.44 0.60 25.5 0.92 Sx







DX22-04 207.26 222.50 15.24 14.43 0.62 81.4 9.45 Ox 10.67m @ 0.76g/t Au & 86.3% CN Rec 3.05m @ 1.16g/t Au & 91.2% CN Rec



DX22-04 240.79 242.32 1.52 1.44 0.52 25.0 0.79 Sx







DX22-04 245.36 248.41 3.05 2.89 0.30 56.1 0.91 Trans







DX22-04 265.18 266.70 1.52 1.44 0.25 56.1 0.37 Trans







DX22-05 129.54 134.11 4.57 4.05 0.33 60.8 1.53 Trans







DX22-05 149.35 150.88 1.52 1.35 0.39 43.1 0.60 Trans







DX22-05 156.97 164.59 7.62 6.77 0.40 51.1 3.05 Trans







DX22-06 74.68 109.73 35.05 33.26 0.50 44.0 17.55 Trans 12.19m @ 0.61g/t Au & 36.2% CN Rec

3.05m @ 0.72g/t Au & 58.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.05g/t Au & 41.2% CN Rec



DX22-06 109.73 129.54 19.81 18.86 0.81 72.5 16.14 Ox 12.19m @ 1.06g/t Au & 78.5% CN Rec 7.62m @ 1.16g/t Au & 81.1% CN Rec



DX22-07 76.20 88.39 12.19 11.82 0.42 85.8 5.16 Ox 1.52m @ 0.75g/t Au & 46.8% CN Rec

1.52m @ 0.56g/t Au & 95.9% CN Rec





DX22-07 88.39 99.06 10.67 10.35 0.48 47.4 5.12 Trans 3.05m @ 0.94g/t Au & 41.3% CN Rec





DX22-07 111.25 112.78 1.52 1.48 0.23 47.0 0.36 Trans







DX22-08 121.92 123.44 1.52 1.41 0.54 33.4 0.82 Sx







DX22-08 123.44 124.97 1.52 1.41 0.48 77.0 0.73 Ox







DX22-08 124.97 132.59 7.62 7.05 0.57 18.6 4.34 Sx







DX22-08 132.59 137.16 4.57 4.23 0.36 44.4 1.64 Trans







DX22-08 175.26 176.78 1.52 1.43 0.56 32.9 0.85 Sx







DX22-08 176.78 179.83 3.05 2.87 0.39 60.4 1.19 Trans







DX22-08 201.17 205.74 4.57 4.29 0.61 53.6 2.77 Trans 1.52m @ 1.02g/t Au & 36.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.02g/t Au & 36.4% CN Rec



DX22-08 217.93 219.46 1.52 1.43 0.38 43.7 0.57 Trans







DX22-09 76.20 80.77 4.57 4.11 0.48 97.5 2.20 Ox 1.52m @ 0.75g/t Au & 91% CN Rec





DX22-09 88.39 89.92 1.52 1.37 0.21 96.2 0.32 Ox







DX22-09 99.06 118.87 19.81 18.18 0.35 67.6 7.03 Trans 6.1m @ 0.72g/t Au & 71.8% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.14g/t Au & 71.9% CN Rec



DX22-09 155.45 158.50 3.05 2.84 0.25 83.2 0.77 Ox







DX22-09 182.88 188.98 6.10 5.70 0.19 61.5 1.13 Trans







DX22-10 76.20 86.87 10.67 9.09 0.46 64.7 4.91 Trans 3.05m @ 1.05g/t Au & 72.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.12g/t Au & 73.2% CN Rec



DX22-10 111.25 120.40 9.14 8.01 0.22 66.2 2.02 Trans







DX22-10 138.68 140.21 1.52 1.36 0.19 43.0 0.28 Trans







DX22-10 161.54 173.74 12.19 11.06 0.28 52.2 3.43 Trans







DX22-11 56.39 67.06 10.67 10.34 0.27 62.2 2.91 Trans 1.52m @ 0.57g/t Au & 68.3% CN Rec





DX22-11 102.11 103.63 1.52 1.49 0.18 55.0 0.27 Trans







DX22-11 117.35 118.87 1.52 1.49 0.39 52.4 0.60 Trans







DX22-11 152.40 164.59 12.19 11.94 0.19 88.4 2.37 Ox







DX22-12 144.78 146.30 1.52 1.43 0.18 61.5 0.27 Trans







DX22-12 161.54 179.83 18.29 17.34 0.98 17.4 17.99 Sx

12.19m @ 1.12g/t Au & 16% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.14g/t Au & 18.7% CN Rec

DX22-12 220.98 230.12 9.14 8.75 0.39 77.0 3.55 Ox 1.52m @ 0.63g/t Au & 71.1% CN Rec





DX22-12 230.12 271.27 41.15 39.54 0.34 42.8 14.07 Trans 7.62m @ 0.6g/t Au & 43.7% CN Rec





JW22-01 51.82 59.44 7.62 5.89 0.88 17.6 6.70 Sx

3.05m @ 1.46g/t Au & 18.9% CN Rec



JW22-01 62.48 71.63 9.14 6.99 0.87 21.1 7.98 Sx

3.05m @ 1.2g/t Au & 22.8% CN Rec



JW22-01 83.82 85.34 1.52 1.15 0.57 15.8 0.87 Sx







JW22-01 135.64 144.78 9.14 6.60 0.22 83.5 1.99 Ox







JW22-02 36.58 39.62 3.05 2.49 0.76 8.6 2.32 Sx







JW22-02 80.77 83.82 3.05 2.36 0.21 72.3 0.65 Ox







JW22-02 100.58 103.63 3.05 2.33 0.21 96.4 0.63 Ox







JW22-02 120.40 124.97 4.57 3.52 0.19 85.3 0.88 Ox







JW22-02 144.78 167.64 22.86 17.54 0.21 85.1 4.84 Ox







JW22-03 38.10 39.62 1.52 1.12 0.18 62.6 0.28 Trans







JW22-03 41.15 44.20 3.05 2.25 0.69 29.4 2.11 Sx







JW22-03 51.82 54.86 3.05 2.23 1.01 10.8 3.07 Sx

1.52m @ 1.26g/t Au & 16.7% CN Rec



JW22-03 57.91 65.53 7.62 5.49 0.30 58.5 2.27 Trans 1.52m @ 0.5g/t Au & 48.1% CN Rec





JW22-03 71.63 109.73 38.10 26.86 0.29 73.5 11.04 Ox 3.05m @ 0.58g/t Au & 79.4% CN Rec





JW22-03 109.73 124.97 15.24 10.27 0.36 61.5 5.50 Trans







JW22-04 3.05 6.10 3.05 2.51 0.26 87.9 0.78 Ox







JW22-04 15.24 24.38 9.14 7.49 0.28 85.5 2.58 Ox







JW22-04 30.48 48.77 18.29 14.82 0.62 58.6 11.26 Trans 13.72m @ 0.78g/t Au & 55.1% CN Rec 3.05m @ 1.58g/t Au & 53.4% CN Rec



JW22-04 51.82 60.96 9.14 7.30 0.84 19.4 7.67 Sx

1.52m @ 1.12g/t Au & 20.5% CN Rec

1.52m @ 1.49g/t Au & 18.1% CN Rec



JW22-04 71.63 82.30 10.67 8.24 0.32 90.4 3.41 Ox 1.52m @ 0.64g/t Au & 98.4% CN Rec





JW22-04 97.54 99.06 1.52 1.16 0.17 58.5 0.26 Trans







JW22-04 150.88 152.40 1.52 1.10 1.26 92.1 1.92 Ox 1.52m @ 1.26g/t Au & 92.1% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.26g/t Au & 92.1% CN Rec



JW22-05 80.77 82.30 1.52 1.15 0.92 14.2 1.40 Sx







JW22-05 131.06 132.59 1.52 1.13 0.17 80.9 0.26 Ox







JW22-05 137.16 150.88 13.72 10.03 0.24 78.9 3.25 Ox







JW22-06 6.10 10.67 4.57 3.67 0.27 92.6 1.21 Ox







JW22-06 18.29 45.72 27.43 21.63 0.24 86.1 6.72 Ox







JW22-06 54.86 57.91 3.05 2.38 0.28 89.1 0.85 Ox







JW22-06 67.06 82.30 15.24 11.76 0.37 78.3 5.57 Ox 3.05m @ 0.91g/t Au & 58.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.2g/t Au & 25.8% CN Rec



JW22-06 99.06 117.35 18.29 13.85 0.27 74.6 4.95 Ox







JW22-06 120.40 123.44 3.05 2.31 0.41 53.1 1.25 Trans 1.52m @ 0.54g/t Au & 63% CN Rec





JW22-07 27.43 53.34 25.91 2.06 0.18 80.6 4.77 Ox







JW22-07 68.58 70.10 1.52 0.14 0.86 30.2 1.31 Sx







JW22-07 71.63 74.68 3.05 0.29 0.22 60.3 0.66 Trans







JW22-07 106.68 117.35 10.67 1.24 0.66 8.4 7.07 Sx







JW22-07 121.92 123.44 1.52 0.18 0.38 69.3 0.57 Trans







JW22-07 123.44 128.02 4.57 0.54 0.82 19.0 3.74 Sx

1.52m @ 1.14g/t Au & 10.5% CN Rec



JW22-07 129.54 131.06 1.52 0.18 0.25 48.4 0.38 Trans







JW22-07 158.50 166.12 7.62 0.90 0.24 64.6 1.84 Trans







JW22-08 45.72 47.24 1.52 1.08 0.26 88.5 0.40 Ox







JW22-08 80.77 86.87 6.10 4.20 0.45 75.8 2.73 Ox 3.05m @ 0.57g/t Au & 82.2% CN Rec





JW22-08 97.54 102.11 4.57 3.12 0.23 84.4 1.07 Ox







JW22-08 129.54 137.16 7.62 5.14 0.41 92.6 3.11 Ox 1.52m @ 1.03g/t Au & 91.3% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.03g/t Au & 91.3% CN Rec



LT22-01 0.00 21.34 21.34 15.66 0.53 75.1 11.31 Ox 12.19m @ 0.67g/t Au & 81.3% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.28g/t Au & 78.1% CN Rec



LT22-02 No Significant Results





















POD22-01 25.91 36.58 10.67 7.13 0.78 3.5 8.29 Sx

1.52m @ 1.25g/t Au & 0.4% CN Rec



POD22-02 38.10 53.34 15.24 12.16 0.43 62.3 6.59 Trans 1.52m @ 0.74g/t Au & 66.5% CN Rec

1.52m @ 0.52g/t Au & 63.7% CN Rec





POD22-03 38.10 39.62 1.52 1.08 0.62 0.8 0.95 Sx







POD22-03 42.67 47.24 4.57 3.24 0.84 8.6 3.82 Sx







POD22-03 50.29 54.86 4.57 3.26 0.68 0.7 3.12 Sx







POD22-04 33.53 56.39 22.86 21.42 2.16 60.1 49.37 Trans 15.24m @ 2.89g/t Au & 60.5% CN Rec 6.1m @ 6.2g/t Au & 50.2% CN Rec 4.57m @ 7.85g/t Au & 52.2% CN Rec 1.52m @ 16.27g/t Au & 51.9% CN Rec POD22-05 51.82 59.44 7.62 7.22 1.07 0.8 8.17 Sx

1.52m @ 2.12g/t Au & 0.9% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.12g/t Au & 0.9% CN Rec

POD22-06 No Significant Results





















POD22-07 19.81 33.53 13.72 10.76 0.69 80.6 9.48 Ox 12.19m @ 0.75g/t Au & 80% CN Rec





POD22-07 33.53 41.15 7.62 6.14 0.69 41.2 5.29 Trans 7.62m @ 0.69g/t Au & 41.2% CN Rec





POD22-07 41.15 44.20 3.05 2.45 1.00 7.8 3.04 Sx

1.52m @ 1.13g/t Au & 13.3% CN Rec



POD22-07 47.24 67.06 19.81 16.43 1.45 0.4 28.71 Sx

19.81m @ 1.45g/t Au & 0.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.18g/t Au & 0.2% CN Rec

1.52m @ 2.27g/t Au & 0.2% CN Rec

POD22-07 71.63 83.82 12.19 10.22 0.29 60.7 3.57 Trans







POD22-07 96.01 97.54 1.52 1.27 0.52 46.3 0.79 Trans 1.52m @ 0.52g/t Au & 46.3% CN Rec





POD22-08 22.86 35.05 12.19 10.99 1.51 82.8 18.39 Ox 12.19m @ 1.51g/t Au & 82.8% CN Rec 10.67m @ 1.62g/t Au & 83.6% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.73g/t Au & 84.2% CN Rec

POD22-08 35.05 36.58 1.52 1.39 1.39 67.6 2.12 Trans 1.52m @ 1.39g/t Au & 67.6% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.39g/t Au & 67.6% CN Rec



POD22-08 36.58 71.63 35.05 32.30 4.12 4.6 144.34 Sx

33.53m @ 4.27g/t Au & 3.5% CN Rec 22.86m @ 5.69g/t Au & 1.2% CN Rec 4.57m @ 12.44g/t Au & 0.1% CN Rec POD22-08 73.15 80.77 7.62 7.06 0.91 0.9 6.91 Sx

1.52m @ 2.36g/t Au & 0.2% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.36g/t Au & 0.2% CN Rec

POD22-09 18.29 39.62 21.34 20.84 1.37 82.9 29.13 Ox 19.81m @ 1.45g/t Au & 82.5% CN Rec 13.72m @ 1.76g/t Au & 79.8% CN Rec 3.05m @ 2.86g/t Au & 75.5% CN Rec

POD22-09 39.62 64.01 24.38 23.99 4.96 2.4 120.92 Sx

22.86m @ 5.25g/t Au & 1% CN Rec 13.72m @ 7.8g/t Au & 0.7% CN Rec 3.05m @ 21.63g/t Au & 0.3% CN Rec POD22-09 65.53 68.58 3.05 3.00 0.89 20.2 2.71 Sx

1.52m @ 1g/t Au & 16% CN Rec



POD22-09 77.72 79.25 1.52 1.48 0.26 49.8 0.40 Trans







POD22-10 0.00 19.81 19.81 4.20 0.51 75.5 10.07 Ox 9.14m @ 0.75g/t Au & 84% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.11g/t Au & 79.9% CN Rec



POD22-10 21.34 33.53 12.19 2.84 1.09 59.9 13.32 Trans 10.67m @ 1.18g/t Au & 61.1% CN Rec 10.67m @ 1.18g/t Au & 61.1% CN Rec



POD22-10 33.53 44.20 10.67 2.75 1.15 72.2 12.23 Ox 4.57m @ 2.32g/t Au & 74.8% CN Rec 4.57m @ 2.32g/t Au & 74.8% CN Rec 1.52m @ 3.95g/t Au & 73.1% CN Rec

POD22-10 44.20 51.82 7.62 2.16 0.23 66.3 1.75 Trans







POD22-10 54.86 68.58 13.72 4.10 0.54 3.5 7.42 Sx







POD22-10 76.20 80.77 4.57 1.41 0.35 44.8 1.59 Trans







POD22-11 21.34 38.10 16.76 7.74 0.21 87.8 3.53 Ox







POD22-11 53.34 54.86 1.52 0.76 0.21 81.0 0.32 Ox







POD22-11B 16.76 57.91 41.15 20.97 0.35 85.3 14.36 Ox 4.57m @ 0.73g/t Au & 87.2% CN Rec

3.05m @ 0.65g/t Au & 90.7% CN Rec





POD22-11B 59.44 60.96 1.52 0.82 0.67 4.5 1.01 Sx







POD22-12 7.62 16.76 9.14 7.24 0.34 82.1 3.08 Ox 1.52m @ 0.53g/t Au & 88.7% CN Rec





POD22-13 100.58 121.92 21.34 16.76 1.65 1.4 35.24 Sx

9.14m @ 3.19g/t Au & 0.3% CN Rec 7.62m @ 3.44g/t Au & 0.3% CN Rec

POD22-14 16.76 36.58 19.81 19.54 1.52 82.7 30.18 Ox 18.29m @ 1.62g/t Au & 82.2% CN Rec 12.19m @ 2.13g/t Au & 82.1% CN Rec 4.57m @ 3.28g/t Au & 85.3% CN Rec

POD22-14 36.58 68.58 32.00 31.51 2.72 6.2 87.11 Sx

25.91m @ 3.19g/t Au & 3.9% CN Rec 6.1m @ 3.7g/t Au & 0.9% CN Rec

7.62m @ 5.61g/t Au & 6% CN Rec

POD22-15 12.19 18.29 6.10 5.99 1.90 72.3 11.56 Ox 6.1m @ 1.9g/t Au & 72.3% CN Rec 4.57m @ 2.35g/t Au & 69.8% CN Rec 1.52m @ 3.59g/t Au & 79.7% CN Rec

POD22-15 18.29 19.81 1.52 1.50 4.01 49.4 6.11 Trans 1.52m @ 4.01g/t Au & 49.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 4.01g/t Au & 49.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 4.01g/t Au & 49.4% CN Rec

POD22-15 21.34 28.96 7.62 7.49 2.45 20.2 18.64 Sx

7.62m @ 2.45g/t Au & 20.2% CN Rec 7.62m @ 2.45g/t Au & 20.2% CN Rec

POD22-15 28.96 30.48 1.52 1.50 3.37 65.6 5.14 Trans 1.52m @ 3.37g/t Au & 65.6% CN Rec 1.52m @ 3.37g/t Au & 65.6% CN Rec 1.52m @ 3.37g/t Au & 65.6% CN Rec

POD22-15 30.48 56.39 25.91 25.51 4.87 69.6 126.27 Trans 21.34m @ 5.87g/t Au & 78.5% CN Rec 19.81m @ 6.27g/t Au & 78.6% CN Rec 13.72m @ 8.52g/t Au & 79.6% CN Rec 6.1m @ 13.6g/t Au & 81.2% CN Rec POD22-16 12.19 44.20 32.00 17.51 0.64 84.6 20.55 Ox 19.81m @ 0.73g/t Au & 91.2% CN Rec

6.1m @ 0.64g/t Au & 69.9% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.19g/t Au & 91.6% CN Rec



POD22-16 44.20 45.72 1.52 0.86 1.07 62.6 1.63 Trans 1.52m @ 1.07g/t Au & 62.6% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.07g/t Au & 62.6% CN Rec



POD22-16 45.72 50.29 4.57 2.66 0.69 4.1 3.15 Sx







POD22-17 9.14 35.05 25.91 13.45 2.84 79.6 73.54 Ox 25.91m @ 2.84g/t Au & 79.6% CN Rec 25.91m @ 2.84g/t Au & 79.6% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.3g/t Au & 81.7% CN Rec

10.67m @ 4.95g/t Au & 72.9% CN Rec 1.52m @ 13.8g/t Au & 77% CN Rec POD22-17 35.05 39.62 4.57 2.44 7.89 7.7 36.06 Sx

4.57m @ 7.89g/t Au & 7.7% CN Rec 4.57m @ 7.89g/t Au & 7.7% CN Rec

POD22-17 39.62 41.15 1.52 0.81 7.30 55.1 11.13 Trans 1.52m @ 7.3g/t Au & 55.1% CN Rec 1.52m @ 7.3g/t Au & 55.1% CN Rec 1.52m @ 7.3g/t Au & 55.1% CN Rec

POD22-17 41.15 65.53 24.38 13.27 1.61 75.1 39.26 Ox 24.38m @ 1.61g/t Au & 75.1% CN Rec 13.72m @ 2.3g/t Au & 73.4% CN Rec

1.52m @ 1.06g/t Au & 79.2% CN Rec 6.1m @ 3.75g/t Au & 77.8% CN Rec

POD22-17 65.53 76.20 10.67 5.92 0.78 58.8 8.32 Trans 9.14m @ 0.83g/t Au & 59.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.02g/t Au & 46.1% CN Rec



PR22-01 109.73 163.07 53.34 49.80 0.85 81.9 45.19 Ox 51.82m @ 0.87g/t Au & 81.4% CN Rec 4.57m @ 1.49g/t Au & 87.4% CN Rec

1.52m @ 1.16g/t Au & 91.4% CN Rec

1.52m @ 1.23g/t Au & 26% CN Rec

13.72m @ 1.39g/t Au & 86.3% CN Rec 1.52m @ 3.95g/t Au & 88.4% CN Rec

PR22-01 176.78 208.79 32.00 29.88 1.03 77.1 32.88 Ox 30.48m @ 1.05g/t Au & 76.9% CN Rec 15.24m @ 1.33g/t Au & 70.4% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.35g/t Au & 45.1% CN Rec

PR22-01 208.79 225.55 16.76 15.65 0.51 59.9 8.51 Trans 13.72m @ 0.54g/t Au & 59% CN Rec





PR22-01 225.55 243.84 18.29 17.07 1.61 80.6 29.51 Ox 18.29m @ 1.61g/t Au & 80.6% CN Rec 9.14m @ 2.52g/t Au & 84.6% CN Rec 3.05m @ 5.32g/t Au & 89.4% CN Rec

PR22-02 80.77 143.26 62.48 57.93 0.46 79.3 28.99 Ox 18.29m @ 0.89g/t Au & 77.1% CN Rec

3.05m @ 0.54g/t Au & 79.2% CN Rec

1.52m @ 0.54g/t Au & 86.6% CN Rec 6.1m @ 1.54g/t Au & 78.9% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.49g/t Au & 89.2% CN Rec

PR22-02 144.78 172.21 27.43 25.43 0.49 50.3 13.54 Trans 10.67m @ 0.7g/t Au & 54.6% CN Rec

4.57m @ 0.55g/t Au & 42.9% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.19g/t Au & 44.5% CN Rec



PR22-03 193.55 219.46 25.91 25.34 0.62 82.2 16.11 Ox 7.62m @ 0.81g/t Au & 88.3% CN Rec

9.14m @ 0.74g/t Au & 84% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.53g/t Au & 90.2% CN Rec



PR22-03 219.46 230.12 10.67 10.44 0.52 64.4 5.56 Trans 7.62m @ 0.62g/t Au & 70.9% CN Rec





PR22-04 13.72 18.29 4.57 4.55 0.35 80.1 1.59 Ox







PR22-04 25.91 27.43 1.52 1.52 0.21 85.7 0.32 Ox







PR22-04 30.48 32.00 1.52 1.52 0.21 79.4 0.33 Ox







PR22-04 41.15 44.20 3.05 3.04 0.32 88.2 0.98 Ox







PR22-04 172.21 181.36 9.14 9.11 0.47 62.5 4.25 Trans 3.05m @ 0.84g/t Au & 62.6% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.01g/t Au & 56.4% CN Rec



PR22-05 19.81 21.34 1.52 1.49 0.18 90.4 0.27 Ox







PR22-05 54.86 56.39 1.52 1.49 0.23 91.3 0.35 Ox







PR22-05 65.53 71.63 6.10 5.97 0.33 94.4 1.98 Ox 1.52m @ 0.5g/t Au & 97.6% CN Rec





PR22-05 172.21 178.31 6.10 5.97 0.35 81.1 2.14 Ox







PR22-05 178.31 208.79 30.48 29.87 0.35 53.2 10.67 Trans 1.52m @ 0.52g/t Au & 57.5% CN Rec

3.05m @ 0.55g/t Au & 57.8% CN Rec





PR22-06 59.44 60.96 1.52 1.42 0.20 84.2 0.31 Ox







PR22-06 169.16 190.50 21.34 19.92 0.41 86.2 8.85 Ox 10.67m @ 0.52g/t Au & 88.6% CN Rec





PR22-07 167.64 169.16 1.52 1.51 0.30 43.5 0.46 Trans







PR22-07 169.16 176.78 7.62 7.53 0.56 10.2 4.27 Sx







PR22-07 176.78 185.93 9.14 9.03 0.20 40.5 1.86 Trans







PR22-07 210.31 237.74 27.43 27.09 1.10 82.6 30.14 Ox 21.34m @ 1.33g/t Au & 83.8% CN Rec 18.29m @ 1.44g/t Au & 84.2% CN Rec 1.52m @ 2.23g/t Au & 83.4% CN Rec

1.52m @ 2.23g/t Au & 76.2% CN Rec

PR22-07 251.46 252.98 1.52 1.51 0.20 75.8 0.30 Ox







PR22-08 59.44 60.96 1.52 1.45 0.27 65.7 0.42 Trans







PR22-08 198.12 202.69 4.57 4.35 0.75 56.7 3.41 Trans 3.05m @ 0.97g/t Au & 53.3% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.07g/t Au & 57% CN Rec



PR22-08 204.22 216.41 12.19 11.60 0.30 73.6 3.67 Ox 1.52m @ 0.54g/t Au & 72.8% CN Rec





PR22-08 216.41 217.93 1.52 1.45 0.68 45.6 1.04 Trans 1.52m @ 0.68g/t Au & 45.6% CN Rec





PR22-08 217.93 220.98 3.05 2.90 0.92 29.9 2.80 Sx







PR22-08 222.50 256.03 33.53 31.89 0.70 73.8 23.50 Ox 30.48m @ 0.73g/t Au & 74.5% CN Rec 3.05m @ 1.25g/t Au & 60.1% CN Rec



PR22-08 266.70 268.22 1.52 1.45 0.20 92.3 0.30 Ox







PR22-09 42.67 44.20 1.52 1.48 0.35 68.0 0.54 Trans







PR22-09 161.54 179.83 18.29 17.74 0.28 84.7 5.11 Ox







PR22-10 131.06 134.11 3.05 3.05 0.61 15.5 1.86 Sx







PR22-10 143.26 153.92 10.67 10.66 0.78 11.0 8.31 Sx

4.57m @ 1.22g/t Au & 8.4% CN Rec



PR22-10 175.26 176.78 1.52 1.52 0.35 77.8 0.53 Ox







PR22-10 219.46 225.55 6.10 6.09 0.31 65.0 1.92 Trans 1.52m @ 0.6g/t Au & 71.1% CN Rec





PR22-11 47.24 48.77 1.52 1.49 0.24 76.3 0.36 Ox







PR22-11 92.96 102.11 9.14 8.93 0.31 61.2 2.79 Trans 1.52m @ 0.51g/t Au & 44.7% CN Rec





PR22-11 115.82 120.40 4.57 4.46 0.27 68.1 1.23 Trans







PR22-11 121.92 138.68 16.76 16.37 0.29 72.0 4.82 Ox







PR22-11 138.68 144.78 6.10 5.95 0.35 67.4 2.11 Trans







PR22-11 144.78 172.21 27.43 26.78 0.52 76.9 14.23 Ox 15.24m @ 0.73g/t Au & 77.7% CN Rec 3.05m @ 1.42g/t Au & 80.7% CN Rec



PR22-12 304.80 310.90 6.10 6.00 0.63 68.5 3.85 Trans 6.1m @ 0.63g/t Au & 68.5% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.21g/t Au & 75.2% CN Rec



PR22-12 310.90 327.66 16.76 16.49 0.60 59.5 9.99 Trans 13.72m @ 0.65g/t Au & 60% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.4g/t Au & 62.1% CN Rec



PR22-12 327.66 333.76 6.10 6.00 2.15 77.1 13.09 Ox 6.1m @ 2.15g/t Au & 77.1% CN Rec 6.1m @ 2.15g/t Au & 77.1% CN Rec 4.57m @ 2.43g/t Au & 77.5% CN Rec

SH22-01 41.15 45.72 4.57 4.51 3.07 0.3 14.02 Sx

4.57m @ 3.07g/t Au & 0.3% CN Rec 1.52m @ 6.08g/t Au & 0.1% CN Rec

SH22-01 45.72 50.29 4.57 4.51 1.17 46.9 5.36 Trans 3.05m @ 1.62g/t Au & 39.6% CN Rec 3.05m @ 1.62g/t Au & 39.6% CN Rec



SH22-01 60.96 62.48 1.52 1.51 0.24 62.8 0.36 Trans







SH22-01 83.82 85.34 1.52 1.51 0.31 58.6 0.47 Trans







SH22-02 64.01 70.10 6.10 4.68 0.62 62.1 3.76 Trans 4.57m @ 0.68g/t Au & 56.7% CN Rec





SH22-02 70.10 82.30 12.19 9.37 0.25 55.8 3.00 Trans







SH22-03 39.62 41.15 1.52 1.36 1.29 68.2 1.97 Trans 1.52m @ 1.29g/t Au & 68.2% CN Rec 1.52m @ 1.29g/t Au & 68.2% CN Rec



SH22-03 41.15 76.20 35.05 31.37 0.52 78.4 18.06 Ox 4.57m @ 0.78g/t Au & 77.9% CN Rec

7.62m @ 1.04g/t Au & 82.2% CN Rec 4.57m @ 1.38g/t Au & 80.7% CN Rec



SH22-04 7.62 16.76 9.14 7.17 0.58 41.4 5.27 Trans 6.1m @ 0.65g/t Au & 38.5% CN Rec





SH22-04 16.76 48.77 32.00 25.02 0.41 78.1 13.08 Ox 7.62m @ 0.72g/t Au & 80.9% CN Rec





SH22-04 85.34 106.68 21.34 17.03 0.23 82.9 4.81 Ox







SH22-05 1.52 30.48 28.96 26.05 0.38 77.9 10.99 Ox 1.52m @ 0.6g/t Au & 89.1% CN Rec

4.57m @ 0.74g/t Au & 84.8% CN Rec





SH22-05 36.58 67.06 30.48 27.57 0.31 78.4 9.48 Ox 7.62m @ 0.62g/t Au & 83.8% CN Rec





SH22-05 67.06 73.15 6.10 5.53 0.26 66.6 1.58 Trans







SH22-05 73.15 79.25 6.10 5.53 0.35 77.0 2.12 Ox 1.52m @ 0.55g/t Au & 81.5% CN Rec





SH22-06 No Significant Results SH22-07 9.14 10.67 1.52 1.15 0.20 78.4 0.31 Ox







Criteria: Ox and Trans Domains, Cut off grade 0.17g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m. Sx Domain, Cut off grade 0.5g/t Au, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m.

Table 2: South Railroad Drill Hole Collars

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type DX22-01 588157 4475397 2352 89.2 -56.2 244 PLANNED DX22-02 588096 4475294 2341 74.3 -51.4 259 PLANNED DX22-03 588161 4475204 2318 90.5 -60.2 244 PLANNED DX22-04 588168 4475088 2343 121.6 -69.6 274 PLANNED DX22-05 588278 4475521 2321 287.2 -45.1 168 PLANNED DX22-06 588333 4475639 2285 303.9 -60.2 152 PLANNED DX22-07 588171 4475783 2360 118.2 -70.2 198 PLANNED DX22-08 588155 4475601 2373 88.4 -58.6 238 PLANNED DX22-09 588169 4475695 2371 89.6 -59.9 198 PLANNED DX22-10 588203 4475823 2339 92.5 -51.9 183 PLANNED DX22-11 588181 4475905 2314 136.5 -60.7 183 PLANNED DX22-12 588158 4475131 2340 117.0 -67.8 274 PLANNED JW22-01 584728 4473201 2380 117.9 -49.6 146 PLANNED JW22-02 584693 4473095 2361 109.8 -50.6 168 PLANNED JW22-03 584783 4473190 2381 122.5 -51.8 131 PLANNED JW22-04 584798 4473370 2375 118.5 -45.6 152 PLANNED JW22-05 584702 4473368 2379 58.6 -48.7 168 PLANNED JW22-06 584642 4472890 2315 65.0 -50.5 137 PLANNED JW22-07 584768 4473000 2340 221.9 -65.8 183 PLANNED JW22-08 584701 4472996 2342 120.5 -50.8 137 PLANNED LT22-01 583389 4482178 2183 59.1 -54.1 152 PLANNED LT22-02 583266 4482209 2170 55.0 -56.0 183 PLANNED POD22-01 584319 4487353 2151 279.4 -89.9 61 FINAL POD22-02 584316 4487352 2151 259.1 -43.7 67 FINAL POD22-03 584268 4487385 2162 280.1 -58.9 61 FINAL POD22-04 584270 4487381 2161 189.1 -54.1 67 FINAL POD22-05 584257 4487423 2162 240.5 -43.9 73 FINAL POD22-06 584256 4487424 2162 219.7 -44.9 73 FINAL POD22-07 584089 4487491 2207 248.7 -74.7 101 FINAL POD22-08 584088 4487491 2207 243.9 -48.9 101 FINAL POD22-09 584091 4487489 2207 219.6 -49.6 79 FINAL POD22-10 584161 4487369 2189 44.7 -45.2 85 FINAL POD22-11 584057 4487388 2226 38.9 -50.3 116 FINAL POD22-11B 584057 4487389 2226 50.2 -49.0 116 FINAL POD22-12 584057 4487389 2226 46.7 -76.0 30 FINAL POD22-13 584058 4487533 2220 269.4 -51.5 122 FINAL POD22-14 584093 4487489 2207 200.1 -45.4 91 FINAL POD22-15 584102 4487459 2204 185.5 -56.3 61 FINAL POD22-16 584104 4487460 2204 50.4 -65.7 79 FINAL POD22-17 584121 4487424 2198 20.4 -64.5 91 FINAL PR22-01 585305 4478639 2104 271.9 -61.9 244 FINAL PR22-02 585313 4478640 2104 88.7 -60.1 198 FINAL PR22-03 585181 4478665 2086 260.0 -68.3 232 FINAL PR22-04 585537 4478661 2162 304.7 -88.1 232 FINAL PR22-05 585626 4478523 2135 242.2 -75.8 264 FINAL PR22-06 585624 4478525 2135 286.8 -53.4 259 FINAL PR22-07 585431 4478461 2125 269.7 -70.4 255 FINAL PR22-08 585429 4478463 2125 295.2 -61.9 274 FINAL PR22-09 585438 4478463 2125 60.4 -65.0 180 FINAL PR22-10 585530 4478455 2125 276.1 -89.4 226 FINAL PR22-11 585356 4478674 2116 53.8 -73.0 177 FINAL PR22-12 584783 4478702 2089 130.3 -69.4 337 FINAL SH22-01 584523 4487463 2107 91.6 -80.3 98 FINAL SH22-02 584524 4487462 2107 50.2 -48.8 82 FINAL SH22-03 584524 4487456 2107 149.7 -55.0 79 FINAL SH22-04 584478 4487268 2129 69.6 -55.2 107 FINAL SH22-05 584478 4487365 2119 81.7 -65.6 88 FINAL SH22-06 584612 4487472 2092 105.9 -53.2 98 FINAL SH22-07 584461 4487342 2128 236.4 -44.7 76 FINAL



______________________________ 1 All metres reported above are down-hole intervals, with estimated true widths averaging from 60-95% of the reported interval. See Table 1 for estimated true widths of individual composites. All assays were performed on 5 foot (1.5 metre) RC intervals. The reported composites were not subject to "high grade capping" and Orla believes that applying a top cut would have a negligible effect on overall grades. Composites for the oxide and transition drilling were calculated using 0.17 g/t Au, and sulphide drilling was 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade and maximum 6 metres consecutive internal waste. Oxide, transition, and sulphide mineralized intervals were defined using cyanide leach results applied to >0.17 g/t Au mineralization defined by fire assay analysis. Oxide, transition, and sulphide intersections are defined by >70%, 40-70% and <40% cyanide recovery results respectively.



