Newport Gold Inc. Enters Into LOI to Acquire Save72 Inc. (Canada Corporation) an Emerging GPS Business Search Platform

TORONTO, February 8, 2023 - Newport Gold Inc. (OTC PINK:NWPG,) (the "company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an LOI to acquire Save72 Inc. (Canada Corporation), a GPS/GEO centric business location platform. Save72 Inc. (Save 72) operates a beta version of their GPS search platform under the nearme.cool domain.

Save72 has been granted a "near me" trademark by the United States Patent office.

"In the United States alone, there are 500million+ search requests that contain the phrase "near me" every month, there are also 70+ million users of daily deal/discount/coupon websites and apps."

Save72 operates under the "near me" trademark and nearme.cool domain and continues to build out its easy-to-use GPS business location platform that is designed/dedicated to rapid global scalability. In 2022 the nearme.cool website experienced 500% growth in unique visitors, with steady new user adoption. Plans for "near me" are to become a real-time GPS/GEO-centric search platform interacting with billions of local consumers daily. Additional future plans for Save72 include:

Expand the web/app platform and develop potential revenue streams; including upgrading businesses to advertising/marketing packages, offering GEO-fenced deal/discount/coupon solutions, gig economy commissions, and Blockchain technology.

Upgrade the web version and ramp up the 2 nd phase of its plan with the completion of an APP with GEO fencing capabilities, digital bar codes generation, instant text notifications, and several other GEO/GPS businesses targeting technologies.

Delivery of location-based search results for places to eat, shop, play, and services to consumers' desktops and smartphones globally.

Pursuit of an aggressive M&A strategy combined with organic growth.

Newport Gold will acquire Save72 with a combination of cash and stock based on certain milestones and projections being met on a non-dilutive basis. Newport expects to close the transaction within the next sixty days, subject to due diligence, any necessary regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

With these new developments, Newport Gold no longer intends to operate in the mining industry and current CEO Derek Bartlett has resigned. Current Board Member, Anthony McCabe, will act as Interim CEO effective immediately.

Mccabe commented that "the company is very excited to move forward with this acquisition, we look forward to working with Save72 management and build out and develop their new GPS business location platform and to transition the company to a technology player with global reach and build strong shareholder value".

About Newport Gold Inc.

Newport Gold is a Nevada-based chartered company (incorporated July 16, 2003) originally involved in mining exploration in Canada. Newport intends to transition to a technology-based 21ST Century software application company operating on a global scale.

