Oriole Resources adds lithium to the mix at CLP

(NewsDirect)

Oriole Resources Plc (AIM:ORR) chief executive Tim Livesey speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after announcing the identification of lithium pegmatites at its Cameroon central licence package (CLP). Livesey explains what the discovery means for the wider project, saying that he expects Oriole to be able to "see value down the line" from the lithium identified.

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.