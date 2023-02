Amaroq Minerals releases 2022 exploration results for Vagar licence

(NewsDirect)

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:AMRQ, AIM:AMRQ) VP exploration James Gilbertson speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after the company released a summary of its 2022 drilling campaign at the Vagar Ridge, around 25km to the north of its larger Nalunaq site. Gilbertson says that some of the knowledge garnered from exploring Nalunaq will be put to use in better understanding Vagar.

