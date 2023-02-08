Hanstone Receives Preliminary Metallurgical Results with Gold Recoveries up to 95.3% at Doc Property, British Columbia

Vancouver, February 8, 2023 - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V:HANS) (OTC:HANCF) (FRA:HGO) (the "Company" or "Hanstone") is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary metallurgical results from a 54.5-kilogram bulk sample of mineralized material from its Doc Property.

Analysis was conducted on a 54.5-kilogram representative bulk sample collected from DOC22-Pit 2E, DOC22-Pit 2.5E, and DOC22-Pit 3E. The tests were conducted by Sepro Laboratories ("Sepro"), a full-service metallurgical testing facility located in Langley, BC.

Highlights



Metallurgical testing achieved excellent recovery from processing of mineralized material from the Doc Property.

Combined gravity concentration and cyanide leaching (gravity-leach) achieved overall gold recovery of 95.3%.

Head Assays

Calculated head grades ranged from 31.5 g/t to 34.8 g/t Au with a calculated average grade of 32.2 g/t Au and a direct head assay grade 33.6 g/t Au (Table 1).

Table 1: Head Grade Summary

Test Work Description Method Head Grade Au (g/t) Direct Head Assay Assayed Grade 33.6 Fine Gravity (4 stage) Calculated Grade 34.8 Gravity-Flotation Calculated Grade 33.3 Gravity-Leach Calculated Grade 31.5

The Direct Head Assay also returned values of 220 g/t Ag, 1.93% Fe, 7.05% Pb, and 0.6% S.

Gravity Concentration

A 20 kg subsample was subjected to a 3-stage gravity concentration test with intermediate grinding. The Falcon L40 concentrates were panned to determine upgradability. The stage 3 Falcon tailings were split into multiple subsamples for the following testwork:

Additional gravity concentration at a finer grind size (P80 of 45 microns).

Flotation using a standard gold-sulphide procedure.

Cyanide leaching under standard leach conditions

Standard gravity recoverable gold (GRG) testwork determined that grinding to a P80 of 78 microns achieved a gold recovery of 24.8%. The concentrates were high grade and amenable to further upgrading by panning. Additional grinding down to a P80 of 45 microns increased overall gold recovery to 30.7%.

Flotation Test

The scoping flotation test was conducted on the stage 3 Falcon tailings using a standard gold-sulphide procedure. Flotation testing achieved a gold recovery of 70.5% and a silver recovery of 63.7%. Flotation of the stage 3 gravity tailings (gravity-flotation) increased the overall gold recovery to 78.0%.

Cyanide Leaching Test

Cyanide leaching on stage-3 gravity tailings (gravity-leach) increased overall gold recovery to 95.3%. The relatively high dissolution of the gold content, as compared with the flotation recovery results, indicates while the valuable constituents are likely locked with the silicate gangue, there is high surface area availability for cyanide leaching.

Summary

Overall flowsheet test results are summarised in Table 2.

Table 2: Test Result Summary

Flowsheet Description P80 (µm) Au Recovery (%) Standard Gravity (3-stage) 78 24.8 Fine Gravity (4-stage) 45 30.7 Gravity-Flotation 78 78.0 Gravity-Leach 78 95.3

The full report from Sepro will be made available on Hanstone's website at www.hanstonegold.com.

The Company also reports the issue of 250,000 options to officers exercisable at $0.10, which will expire in 5 years from the date of issuance, pursuant to the option plan.

Andre Douchane, Executive Chairman commented: "Given the grade of this material and the way it reacts with gravity treatment followed by cyanidation appears similar to Franco Nevada's Midas Mine. At Midas, a very low percentage of the gold was captured by gravity and the remainder was recovered from a cyanide circuit. Very exciting developments and will certainly be a main focus going forward."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

