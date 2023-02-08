DFR Gold Completes Sale of Namibian Diamond Assets

VANCOUVER, Feb. 8, 2023 - DFR Gold Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") (formerly Diamond Fields Resources Inc.) announced today that it closed its previously announced transaction with Jean Boulle Diamond Mines Ltd. ("JBDM"), whereby JBDM agreed to purchase the Company's Namibian diamond assets (the "Transaction") pursuant to the terms of a diamond business sale agreement, which was signed on November 28, 2022. The Transaction received shareholder approval by written consent whereby disinterested shareholders holding approximately 70% of the Company's outstanding voting common shares approved the Transaction, and final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As consideration for the sale of the Namibian diamond assets, DFR is entitled to receive initial cash consideration in the amount of US$150,000, annual cash payments in the amount of US$100,000 (the "Annual Payment"), and a 1% royalty of net sales from the Namibian diamond assets, after allowing for selling related costs. The Annual Payment (as to $90,000 for ML111, $5,000 each for ML139 and ML32) will cover the period beginning on September 1, 2023 and end upon the earlier of: (i) JBDM no longer holding the relevant License or (ii) September 1, 2035.

Because JBDM is controlled by Jean-Raymond Boulle who, through Spirit Resources SARL, owns a 39.1% interest in DFR, the transaction constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as no securities of the Company are listed on certain exchanges specified by MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61- 101 as, at the time the Transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the Transaction nor the consideration therefor exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

DFR is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company focused on gold in Africa. DFR holds interests in a portfolio of West African gold exploration projects including the highly prospective Cascades gold project ("Cascades") in Burkina Faso. Cascades has a Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 comprising 5.41 million tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 1.52 g/t Au for a total 264,000 ounces of gold: and 6.93 million tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold. Please see the Company's technical report titled "Amended and Re-stated Technical on the Labola Project Burkina Faso" dated April 2, 2022 with an effective date of April 20, 2022 for further information regarding Cascades. This report can be located on www.dfrgold.com and SEDAR.

In Madagascar, DFR has an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and close to a state road. DFR acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016.

