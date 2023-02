Kingfisher Mining confirms new rare earths discovery at MW2

(NewsDirect)

Kingfisher Mining Ltd. (ASX:KFM) CEO James Farrell tells Proactive the company has unearthed high-grade, continuous rare earths during drilling at the MW2 prospect within the Mick Well Project in WA's Gascoyne Mineral Field. All assays are in for the explorer's 37-hole drill program, which encountered rare earth element (REE) mineralisation in 33 holes, highlighting MW2's scale potential.

