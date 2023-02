Arizona Silver Exploration announces geophysical results on the Philadelphia Project in Arizona

(NewsDirect)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. vice president of exploration Greg Hahn joined Proactive's Steve Darling to share data from geophysical work carried out on the company's Philadelphia project in Arizona.

Hahn told Proactive the results have identified a large low resistivity layer at a depth of 100-200 metres below the top of a flow dome complex.

The layer is potentially a mineralized body that extends for +500 metres east of existing mineralized drill holes. The company is now waiting for permits to drill test the results.

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.