Helix Resources hits copper mineralisation far below base of current resource

Helix Resources Ltd. (ASX:HLX) MD Mike Rosenstreich tells Proactive the company has enhanced the prospectivity of Canbelego Main Lode through deep diamond drilling at the Canbelego Copper Project joint venture with Aeris Resources Ltd. (ASX:AIS) in western NSW. Drill testing of a 'high-order' conductive geophysical target has returned visible copper sulphide minerals in drill core over 14 metres from 594 metres downhole.

