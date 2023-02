Azure Minerals hails maiden Ridgeline resource and A$20 million SQM investment

(NewsDirect)

Azure Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AZS) MD Tony Rovira tells Proactive the company has boosted the Andover Nickel Project resource by 28% with a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Ridgeline Deposit. He also discusses global lithium producer SQM becoming a major cornerstone investor in the company.

