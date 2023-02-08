Oberon Uranium Corp. Confirms Share Issuance

Vancouver, February 8, 2023 - Oberon Uranium Corp. (the "Company")(CSE:OBRN) announces that it has issued 62,500 Class A common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") pursuant to a management consulting agreement dated as of July 5, 2022 with the management company of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, John McCleery. The Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.285 per Share, have an aggregate value of $17,812.50 and are subject to a four month hold period expiring June 3, 2023, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Under the management consulting agreement, the Company is obligated to, among other things, issue 25,000 Shares of the Company to Mr. McCleery's management company at the end of each calendar month. The issuance of the 62,500 shares described above represents the shares owing from mid-November 2022 to January 31, 2023.

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Property located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also has a 100% interest in the Element 92 Property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@oberonuranium.com or by telephone at 778.317.8754.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Hay"

President

Tel: 778.317.8754

Email: info@oberonuranium.com

