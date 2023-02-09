Honey Badger Silver Announces Management Changes

Toronto, February 8, 2023 - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Briggs as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Briggs replaces the Company's outgoing President, Edmond Thorose.

Chad Williams, Non-executive Chairman, stated, "I want to thank Edmond for his commitment and many contributions to the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavours. I would also like to welcome Brian Briggs as our new Interim CEO. He brings a depth of experience that will be of great benefit to our Company and since he is already a Director of Honey Badger his transaction to Interim CEO will be expeditious."

Mr. Briggs has significant expertise in managing social license and environmental issues including rehabilitation of brown fields locations and historic environmental impacts. He has been in many senior management roles including Managing Director, COO and numerous VPs and or Project Management positions in domestic and international organizations. He is a professional engineer (UT, CO & WY) with over 35 years of industry experience in both underground and surface mine operations holding a BS in Mining Engineering and MS in Agricultural engineering from the University of Wyoming. He is a sixth generation mining engineer in Colorado.

Mr. Briggs will be joined by Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol as Chief Operating Officer and Yvan Gregoire as Vice President of Business Development for the Company.

Dusty Nicol has a B.Sc. degree in Earth Science from M.I.T. and an M.A. degree in geology from Indiana University. Dusty has over 47 years of world-wide experience in minerals exploration and mining. He has designed and managed successful exploration programs throughout North and South America, Africa, Russia and the Former Soviet Union, and Papua New Guinea. He led the early work in Papua New Guinea which recognized the large mineralized system in the Eastern Highlands which eventually became the K92 gold deposit. He has also designed and managed generative gold exploration programs in Africa and Europe. Dusty has also efficiently managed due diligence of mining projects at every stage of exploration, development, and production. In addition to his exploration experience, he has managed the construction, development, and operation of open pit and underground gold mines and processing plants in Nevada and Mexico. Dusty has held senior corporate positions on several publicly listed companies and is currently CEO of Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Dusty speaks six languages fluently and is a QP (NI 43-101), CP (JORC), Registered Geologist, and Chartered Geologist.

Yvan Grégoire is an asset management professional with over 30 years' experience, first at a leading Canadian Bank and then, from 2008, as President of a boutique money management firm serving high net worth individuals, with offices in both Toronto and Montreal. Yvan graduated in Physics Engineering from Laval University in 1985 and was awarded the Charter Financial Analyst designation (CFA) in 1995.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian Silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With significant land holdings in southeast and south-central Yukon, including the Plata property 180 kms to the east of the Keno Hill silver district, as well as Ontario's historic Thunder Bay Silver District, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top-tier silver company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams, Director and Non-Executive Chair

For more information, please visit our website www.honeybadgersilver.com, or contact

Ms. Michelle Savella for Investor Relations | msavella@honeybadgersilver.com | (604) 828-5886

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154184