Tearlach Engages Drill Contractor for Phase 1 Drill Program at The Gabriel Lithium Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER - Feb 9th, 2023 - Tearlach Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TEA) (OTC:TELHF) (FRANKFURT:V44) ("Tearlach" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged TonaTec Exploration LLC, of Elko Nevada, to conduct the Phase 1 core drill program commencing this month at the Company's Joint Ventured Gabriel Project formerly the Blackrock Silver (TSXV: BRC) Tonopah North Lithium Project in Nevada.

Program Highlights:

Planned Phase 1 drill program of a 3000-meter core drill program.

Re-drill several past holes with Core drilling to perform concurrent metallurgical testing and understand geological constraints.

19-hole program down to a maximum depth of 200 Meters.

Permits with BLM submitted with expected mobilization in February.

TonaTec is recognized by the exploration community as a leading drill company with experience operating in the Tonopah area. A collaborative relationship with Blackrock Silver has created operational, and contractor synergies for both companies that management believes represents a unique advantage.

CEO Morgan Lekstrom commented, "From signing the initial Joint Venture and engaging a world-class team of geologists with significant clay lithium experience to permitting and anticipated drilling to commence all within two months, this shows the commitment the entire team has to advance The Gabriel Project. We plan to expand on the original discovery in what is becoming a leading lithium district with American Lithium and American Battery Metals Corp., which are companies with significant market caps and our neighbors. Both companies have seen significant shareholder value creation, and we believe we can come out as a leader in the area through our accelerated programs, geological team, as well as a unique engineering approach."

About Tearlach

Tearlach is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects. Tearlach holds an interest in the Final Frontier Project, which includes the Pakwan, Pakwan Extension, and Margot Lake Claim block, which is in close proximity to Frontier Lithium's flagship claims and proximal to the Spark and PAK deposits. Tearlach holds interests in the Wesley, Harth, and Ferland properties, all located in the lithium hub of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Wesley Property borders Green Energy Metals' Root Lake Project, where a 24,000 m drill program is currently underway. Pegmatite dykes have - been encountered on the Harth Lithium Project, which is 8 kms west of the Wesley Lithium Project. Prospecting and mapping have confirmed pegmatite dykes on the Ferland Lithium Property, 10 km east of Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Project. Tearlach holds interests in the Flizar, Muscovite Ridge and Rose North Properties in the James Bay area of Quebec, and each property hosts pegmatites. Tearlach intends to explore these assets and develop a portfolio of projects in North America through acquisition. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as the leading lithium exploration and development company in North America. Additional information on the Company is available at the website at www.tearlach.ca.

Forward-looking statements

