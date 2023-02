Los Andes Copper finalising Vizcachitas PFS

(NewsDirect)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSX-V:LA) chairman Eduardo Covarrubias visited the Proactive London studio to update Thomas Warner on progress at the Vizcachitas copper project in Chile. He reveals the reasons for a recent pre-PFS fundraise and looks ahead to what investors can expect during the rest of this calendar year, saying there's "plenty of work ahead of us."

Proactive United States

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

action@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.