PYX Resources "very bullish" on 2023 zircon demand

PYX Resources Ltd. (LSE:PYX, NSX:PYX) chief executive Oliver Hasler speaks to Proactive after releasing an operational update for 2022. Hasler gives his take on the highlights from the calendar year and looks ahead to what he expects from 2023, saying that he's "very bullish" on demand for the zircon PYX is producing from its sites in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.

