Cdn Maverick Appoints Raul Sanabria As Vp Exploration

VANCOUVER, Feb. 9, 2023 - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCPINK: AXVEF) (FSE: A117RU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Raul Sanabria as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Sanabria is an experienced exploration geologist with over twenty years of experience in exploration, mining, project development and deposit evaluation. He has co-founded and held senior executive positions at corporate and operational levels with a number of publicly listed companies in Canada, managing large multidisciplinary teams in Canada, Central and South America, and Africa.

Raul has been instrumental in the discovery and development of new mining districts, including several types of strategic and metallic mineral deposits such as Au-Mo-(Cu) porphyries in the Canadian Cordillera, epithermal gold-silver systems (Canada, Nicaragua, Colombia), primary silver (Colombia), Magmatic Vanadium skarns (BC), Iron formation hosted gold (NWT, Ontario), VMS (BC), Mississippi Valley F-Zn (Spain), Fluorite (BC, Utah) evaporites (Spain, Senegal) amongst many others. Some of those discoveries are currently being advanced towards feasibility or in production.

"We are delighted to welcome Raul to the team at CDN Maverick Capital Corp. With his extensive background in mineral exploration and expertise, from prospect generation through to mine construction and production, we are confident that he will bring a valuable and well-rounded perspective to the company and its endevour to find and explore critical and other mineral targets and deposits in the Americas . His addition is a testament to the quality of our projects in Argentina and Nevada, and we look forward to the contributions he will make as we continue to advance and grow the company." expressed Adam Cegielski, CEO of CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

While working in Colombia from 2008 to 2023, Raul re-discovered the richest primary silver colonial district (Santa Ana) in Tolima, reinterpreted the Vetas low-sulphidation alkalic gold system in Vetas. Raul holds a M.Sc. degree with honors in Geology (Mineral Deposits) and a thesis in Fe-Cu-(REE) skarns/IOCG in SW Spain from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (Spain). He is Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, P.Geo. , EurGeol., and an active member of the Spanish Geology Association (ICOG). Raul has also published several technical papers, articles for recognized international mineral magazines and contributed in a number of books about mineralogy and mineral deposits.

"I am honored to be joining the successfull team at CDN Maverick as Vice President of Exploration. It is a privilege to be part of a company that is home to proven industry veterans and the founding group responsible for the discovery of the Zeus Lithium Deposit in Clayton Valley, Nevada which is currently in the development stage. I am confident that my broad expertise in complex mineral deposit targeting, exploration, and development will enhance the existing strengths of the company, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of CDN Maverick."

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp:

CDN Maverick is a Vancouver-based diversified natural resource investment and junior exploration company whose main focus is the development of critical mineral projects. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nevasca Lithium Project located in the Arizaro Salar in Salta, Argentina. Maverick also controls in excess of 1.6 Mio shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: NRM) which is developing the Zeus Lithium Deposit in Clayton Valley Nevada, adjacent to Albemarl's Silver Peak Lithium mine and production facility. CDN Maverick also controls a 100% interest in the Rainbow Canyon Gold Project in the Olinghouse Mining District, in the Washoe County Nevada.

