Aya Gold & Silver Provides Production Guidance and Outlook for 2023

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide guidance and a corporate outlook for the Corporation's activities in the Kingdom of Morocco. All dollars are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Zgounder Production Guidance and Corporate Outlook

The Corporation's 2023 outlook outlines annual silver production, an exploration program for Zgounder, Zgounder Regional and Boumadine, and on-going sustainability initiatives.

Silver ("Ag") production of between 1.7 and 1.9 million ounces ("Moz"), in-line with 2022

Silver cash cost of $14.40/oz 1 , a temporary increase mainly driven by development plans related to the Zgounder Mine expansion, mining costs, and additional on-site health and safety initiatives

, a temporary increase mainly driven by development plans related to the Zgounder Mine expansion, mining costs, and additional on-site health and safety initiatives Exploration budget of $14.3 million of which $8.8 million is allocated to Zgounder

32,700 metres ("m") of drilling planned at Zgounder including 26,000m and 6,700m at Zgounder and Zgounder Regional, respectively



36,000m of diamond drill hole ("DDH") drilling at Boumadine to support a new resource estimate

Continued mine ramp-up activities to achieve plant expansion requirements. This includes the beginning of open-pit activities in Q2-2023, the delivery of the ball mill in Q3-2023 and the completion of over 5,000m of annual development.

"2023 will be an important year for Aya's trajectory, which sets the stage for a quadrupling of production over the next 18 months along with substantially lower costs," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We expect to sustain the past record year through 2023 with strong execution on our production and development plans in addition to an aggressive and growing drill exploration program, which we believe will deliver growth for stakeholders."

"Exploration will remain a key focus in 2023, with drilling programs prioritized at Zgounder, Zgounder Regional and Boumadine. We are especially excited to provide more visibility on Boumadine's potential for near-term value creation as we increase drilling activities to support a new resource estimate."

2023 Zgounder Guidance

Zgounder 2023 Guidance Silver production (M oz) 1.7 - 1.9 Silver cash cost ($/oz) 14.4 Recovery (%) 86 Tonnes processed ('000 tonnes) 245 Average grade processed (g/t Ag) 264



Exploration budget (USD$ millions) 14.3

2023 Exploration Program to Focus on Growth

An exploration budget of $14.3 million has been planned for 2023, with Zgounder (26,000m), Zgounder Regional (6,700m) and Boumadine (36,000m) being the focus.

At Zgounder, 26,000m of the 32,700m DDH program have been designed to expand current resources at depth, building on the successful 2021 and 2022 drill programs. A total of 6,700m of DDH will be completed on the Zgounder Regional permits to follow up on 2022 results and test new targets.

At Boumadine, a 36,000m drill exploration program has been established, of which 21,000m will focus along the main trend and 15,000m is budgeted to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth. New conductive targets identified with the 3D electromagnetic model (from our 2022 airborne survey) will also be tested.

A new mineral resource estimate for Boumadine is expected in 2024, which will incorporate drilling data from 2018 through 2023. At year-end 2022, drilling at Boumadine totalled 30,411m in 176 drill holes.

2023 Sustainability Outlook

In 2023, the Corporation's primary sustainability focus will be to solidify its management processes with the goal of minimizing the environmental and social impacts from current and expanded operations, while continuously enhancing its safety culture.

2023 Sustainability Highlights

Continue implementation of the Environmental and Social Management System, including the Zgounder land acquisition and livelihood restauration plan and the stakeholder engagement plan as published on the Corporation's website

Focus on health and safety at our operating and development sites, including mine rescue and emergency readiness

New partnership with the Moroccan forestry services to re-vegetate portions of the Zgounder property with locally adapted tree species

Increase data gathering and environmental monitoring at Zgounder, and perform Scope 3 GHG emissions estimation

Continue local initiatives through Aya's four-pronged community program:

Health - Regular mobile health clinics in partnership with Moroccan institutions and community organizations



Water - Potable water infrastructure projects to provide communities with access to clean water and resilience to climate change



Education - Construction and furnishing of a library for Askaoun's Dar Taleb (residence for secondary school students)



Income-generating activities - Training and awareness campaigns on entrepreneurship and business management

2022 Financial and Operational Results

The Q4-2022 and full year 2022 financial and operational results will be released before market on March 29, 2023.

