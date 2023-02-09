Kinross to provide update on Great Bear project

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 - On Monday February 13, 2023, Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross") will release its initial resource statement (together with a NI 43-101 Technical Report focused on geology and metallurgy) for its Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, followed by a virtual review session with a short presentation.
Kinross' management team will host this presentation and question and answer session at 10 a.m. EST on Monday February 13, 2023, to discuss the project via an audio webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/0Okn1ZlLmMX.
The call-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free - + 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537 Outside of Canada & US - +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537
The audio webcast will also be archived at: https://www.kinross.com/events.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact Victoria Barrington Senior Director, Corporate Communications phone: 647-788-4153 victoria.barrington@kinross.com
