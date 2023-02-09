BMEX Extends Gold Corridor, Makes New Gold Discovery and Reports Base Metals Intersections at Dunlop Bay

Vancouver, February 9, 2023 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 drilling program which represented 3,013 m drilled amongst 14 surveys. Gold values were obtained in almost every drill hole, with 15.20 g/t Au over 0.70 m intersected in Hole BD-22-07 targeting the Marcelle vein. In addition, a new gold zone was discovered with Hole BD-22-09 which intersected multiple gold-rich intervals in a previously undrilled area west of the Edith vein. Results from Hole BD-22-09 included 1.24 g/t Au over 0.60 m, 2.17 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 3.65 g/t Au over 0.50 m.

Figure 1 shows the position of the 2022 drill holes and Table 1 lists the best results from the campaign. Table 2 details the drill hole collar information. The 2022 drilling program on the Dunlop Bay property was initiated to: 1) test the surface results of the summer field campaign to test the potential continuity of the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith Gold corridor and 2) target the conductive plates from the ground EM survey at Dunlop Bay Ouest VMS area.

In the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith Gold Corridor, the heart of the Marcelle vein returned the best intercept of the campaign (BD-22-07) at a position consistent with the 3D understanding of the vein system. Hole BD-22-08 also extended the gold halo around Marcelle by 50 m southward. Hole BD-22-09 intersected a new area of gold mineralization west of the Edith vein which represents a new discovery and a major advancement for the property. Finally, the Bella vein trend was also extended by 260 m northwestward with anomalous gold intersected in Hole BD-22-11.

The Dunlop Bay Ouest area drilling confirmed the potential for both base and precious metals endowment on the volcanogenic system identified during the summer 2022 field program. Hole BD-22-06 returned up to 1.02% Zn over 1.50 m and Hole BD-22-01 reported 1.06 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 1.32% Cu over 0.50 m. The conductive plates form a 900 m strike footprint, of which the western half is barely explored. Some of the largest EM plates were not tested by the 2022 drilling and comprise future drill targets. With these results BMEX is considering performing BHEM surveys to track the continuity of the system at depth and laterally.

Robert Pryde, President of BMEX Gold, stated: "First, I am pleased to see that almost every drill hole, both on Dunlop Bay Ouest and Dunlop Bay sensu stricto intersected anomalous to high grade gold values. Regarding the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith corridor, last year's data compilation led to the interpretation of a gold trend containing the historically defined veins at surface (Figure 1). Our drilling in 2022 has proven the continuity of Bella veins westward and a new gold discovery in Hole BD-22-09. This new zone opens fertile ground which strikes about 600 m between known veins at surface and includes the gold grades from Hole BD-22-10. We are planning to further refine and extend the gold-bearing zones at surface with an extensive stripping campaign at Marcelle-Rolande-Edith. An additional objective of stripping is to acquire detailed and statistical structural data on the veins systems to identify potential shoot directions and help in designing a later phase 2 drilling program."

Figure 1: 2022 drilling results map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/154140_0b55c299145db98d_001full.jpg

Table 1: 2022 drilling results

Zone Survey From (m) To (m) Core

length (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Zn

(%) Cu (%) Dunlop Bay Ouest (VMS Target) BD-22-01 185.70 186.20 0.50 0.56 4.20 0.02 0.44 And 223.50 224.00 0.50 0.93 10.80 0.03 1.32 And 237.50 238.00 0.50 1.06 4.70 0.07 0.05 BD-22-02 114.00 121.00 7.00 0.00 0.30 0.29 0.00 BD-22-03 248.40 249.90 1.50 0.22 1.60 0.02 0.02 BD-22-04 10.50 11.40 0.90 0.40 0.80 0.01 0.02 And 143.40 145.00 1.60 0.17 2.95 0.02 0.02 BD-22-05 80.00 80.50 0.50 0.46 3.40 0.01 0.01 And 337.00 338.50 1.50 0.30 0.60 0.01 0.00 BD-22-06 162.00 163.50 1.50 0.02 7.30 1.02 0.03 Dunlop Bay s.s

(Marcelle-Rolande-Edith Gold Corridor) BD-22-07 54.90 55.60 0.70 15.20 3.70 0.01 0.05 BD-22-08 9.00 9.50 0.50 0.61 1.70 0.01 0.04 And 39.70 40.20 0.50 0.76 0.70 0.02 0.01 BD-22-09 48.30 48.80 0.50 0.22 0.80 0.01 0.03 And 51.50 52.00 0.50 0.25 0.50 0.01 0.02 And 73.30 73.80 0.50 0.21 0.90 0.01 0.02 And 170.00 170.60 0.60 1.24 3.90 0.01 0.03 And 200.90 201.40 0.50 2.17 1.30 0.01 0.01 And 220.50 222.00 1.50 0.83 0.80 0.01 0.01 And 230.80 231.30 0.50 0.55 1.60 0.02 0.01 And 245.80 246.30 0.50 0.17 0.25 0.02 0.01 And 248.50 249.00 0.50 3.65 0.90 0.02 0.04 BD-22-10 54.10 54.75 0.65 0.59 0.00 0.00 0.00 And 279.95 280.95 1.00 0.13 0.25 0.01 0.01 BD-22-11 54.45 55.30 0.85 0.22 0.70 0.01 0.04 And 58.65 59.70 1.05 0.32 0.25 0.02 0.01 BD-22-12 57.10 57.90 0.80 0.43 0.50 0.01 0.02 And 90.50 91.15 0.65 0.16 0.25 0.04 0.02 And 99.95 100.90 0.95 0.19 0.25 0.01 0.01 BD-22-14 66.00 66.65 0.65 0.32 0.70 0.01 0.01

Table 2: 2022 drilling collar information

Survey Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation BD-22-01 180 -45 303 314813 5522811 275 BD-22-02 300 -45 186 314607 5522478 272 BD-22-03 320 -60 402 314637 5522404 270 BD-22-04 280 45 225 314589 5522325 287 BD-22-05 270 -50 351 314637 5522278 297 BD-22-06 280 -45 213 314618 5522185 295 BD-22-07 210 -45 171 314654 5521137 259 BD-22-08 210 -45 102 314629 5521068 270 BD-22-09 210 -45 276 315029 5520805 308 BD-22-10 210 -45 282 315232 5520657 266 BD-22-11 210 -45 97 315334 5520838 277 BD-22-12 225 -50 183 315027 5520808 306 BD-22-13 210 -45 108 315534 5520730 305 BD-22-14 210 -45 114 315580 5520705 299

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on their 100% interest in the two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the King Tut and Dunlop Bay properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects.

