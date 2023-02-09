Amex Reports Results from Team Zone with Intersects of up to 4.73 g/t Au over 8.20 m and 2.71 g/t Au over 10.50 m

Montreal, February 9, 2023 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce new results on the recently discovered Team Zone on the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The Team Zone occurs ~600 m to the northeast of the High Grade Zone (HGZ) and ~300 m northeast of the E2 Gold Zone (Figure 1). The Team Zone encompasses an area of approximately 300 m by 250 m (Figure 2) from surface to a depth of ~400 m. The zone is open at depth and along strike and represents the most exciting and substantial new target that was generated from the regional exploration campaign in the past year.

Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex, commented, "The Team Zone is shaping up to be a significant component of the overall mineralized system at Perron. It has now delivered gold mineralization in each drill hole, with a mix of both high-grade vein-hosted gold and lower grade stockwork and disseminated mineralization. Today's results, particularly in hole PE-22-580 with high grades up to 72.06 gram of gold over 1.00 metre, confirm the potential at depth in this system, and the balance of the drillholes affirm our earlier expectations of a widespread near surface orebody. In addition to the known mineralization, the Team Zone adds significantly to our regional targeting as it is a different style of mineralization than encountered elsewhere."

Today's highlight results include:

PE-22-568: 4.73 g/t Au over 8.20 m at a vertical depth of ~115 m

Including: 27.07 g/t Au over 1.00 m

PE-22-570: 2.71 g/t over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of ~100 m

Including: 38.97 g/t Au over 0.50 m

PE-22-571: 2.69 g/t Au over 5.00 m at a vertical depth of ~50 m

PE-22-580: 9.21 g/t Au over 3.90 m at a vertical depth of ~210 m

And: 0.84 g/t Au over 14.40 m at a vertical depth of ~240 m

And: 72.06 g/t Au over 1.00 m at a vertical depth of ~305 m

PE-22-583: 1.04 g/t Au over 26.00 m at a vertical depth of ~394 m

Today's results represent continued testing of the extents, grade, and dimensions of the new Team Zone. Drilling was conducted in several orientations (as shown in Table 2) in order to identify controls on mineralization. The Team Zone is shaping up to be a shallowly eastward-plunging body which begins at surface and is open to depth and to the east. The large overall mineralized trend is driven by several higher-grade areas as can be seen in Figure 2. Further work is required to fully define the higher-grade sub-structures. The Zone is also parallel and adjacent to the E2 Gold Zone to the southwest, and to the 210 & Upper 210 to the northwest. Structural interpretation indicates that the Upper 210 may occur on a similar structure to that of the Team Zone, and further drilling is required to test if they are connected. See Table 1 for a list of the today's drill results, Table 2 for drill hole coordinates, Figure 1 for a map of the Perron project geology showing the location of the Team Zone, Figure 2 for a map showing the distribution of assayed gold identified to date throughout the Team Zone, and Figure 3 for photos of visible gold in several holes in the Team Zone.





Figure 1. Geological map of the Perron Project, with the location of existing zones and the newly discovered Team Zone.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/154160_496985a504a319b6_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Geological compilation map of the Team Zone area. Shown is the outline of the mineralized trend in red, across a widespread area of approximately 300m x 250m.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/154160_496985a504a319b6_003full.jpg





Figure 3. Examples of visible gold in three holes of the Team Zone. PE-22-580 showing coarse visible gold within a tension vein within a massive phase of the Beaupre rhyolite. PE-22-568 showing a linear dispersion of visible gold within a quartz-carbonate vein. PE-22-570 showing visible gold grains in a quartz vein associated with pyrite (Py).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/154160_496985a504a319b6_004full.jpg

Table 1. Assay results from the Team Zone at Perron. Note that true width is currently unknown and thus core lengths are shown.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Au g/t Vertical depth (m) PE-22-554EXT 375.00 376.50 1.50 8.54 ~280 to 325 And 401.50 402.00 0.50 1.93 And 426.50 431.50 5.00 0.59 PE-22-564 162.65 173.00 10.35 0.74 ~120 to 250 Including 162.65 165.00 2.35 2.73 And 199.50 213.50 14.00 0.66 And 335.00 336.50 1.50 3.53 PE-22-566 74.50 75.20 0.70 1.80 ~60 to 285 And 107.00 108.50 1.50 1.13 And 371.20 377.50 6.30 0.96 PE-22-568 152.70 160.90 8.20 4.73 ~115 to 220 Including 156.50 157.50 1.00 27.07 And 242.50 245.00 2.50 0.97 And 295.00 295.50 0.50 1.95 PE-22-570 144.50 155.00 10.50 2.71 ~100 to 140 Including 153.50 154.00 0.50 38.97 And 206.50 207.00 0.50 3.72 PE-22-571 60.00 65.00 5.00 2.69 ~50 to 100 And 121.50 123.50 2.00 1.78 PE-22-579 193.00 194.00 1.00 4.01 ~135 PE-22-580 281.10 285.00 3.90 9.21 ~210 to 305 And 322.70 337.10 14.40 0.84 Including 326.70 330.60 3.90 2.03 And 411.40 412.40 1.00 72.06 Including 411.40 411.90 0.50 141.82 PE-22-583 150.30 152.50 2.20 4.65 ~115 to 395 And 201.65 203.00 1.35 1.66 And 306.00 308.50 2.50 2.35 And 509.70 535.70 26.00 1.04 Including 529.50 535.70 6.20 2.98

Table 2. Team Zone drill hole coordinates.

Hole Id Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Start

(m) End

(m) Length

(m) Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) PE-22-554EXT 120 -50 330.75 550 219.25 615362 5430924 101 PE-22-564 165 -50 0 358 358 615237 5431037 352 PE-22-566 120 -50 0 385 385 615116 5430895 347 PE-22-568 166 -51 0 349 349 615332 5431034 351 PE-22-570 216 -48 0 405.75 405.75 615385 5431031 355 PE-22-571 178 -51 0 670 670 615299 5430945 343 PE-22-579 128 -45 0 478 478 615109 5430967 347 PE-22-580 347 -52 0 688 688 615357 5430737 344 PE-22-583 347 -51 0 634 634 615422 5430732 345

Qualified Persons

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin.

The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert or ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process.

For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

For analyses targeting VMS mineralization, zinc, copper and silver values are estimated by four acid digestion multi-elements Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), ME-ICP61 at ALS Canada Ltd. Zinc values over 1%, copper values over 1%, and silver values over 100 g/t are estimated by four acid digestion ICP-AES, OG62. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with atomic absorption finish.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project hosts both disseminated and high-grade vein-hosted gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

