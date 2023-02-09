Cordoba Minerals Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, February 9, 2023 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that at its Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 8, 2023, disinterested Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the strategic transaction (the "Transaction") with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. ("JCHX") by a vote of 2,383,524 For and 1,205 Against (representing 99.95% approval of the Transaction). Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction:

JCHX, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will purchase a 50% ownership interest in CMH Colombia S.A.S. ("CMH"), a company existing under the laws of Colombia, for an aggregate consideration of US$100 million (approximately C$134 million); and

CMH will own 100% of the Alacran Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Colombia (the "Project") and as a result, be the joint venture vehicle for Cordoba and JCHX in this strategic project level partnership.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to (among other customary conditions):

FOR CORDOBA: Approval from the TSXV;

FOR JCHX: Approval from their Board of Directors, shareholders, China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce.

The closing of the Transaction is now anticipated to be in Q2 of 2023, upon the satisfaction of all conditions of the completion of the Transaction by Cordoba and JCHX.

For further information with respect to the Transaction, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated January 3, 2023, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at https://cordobaminerals.com/investors/2023-special-shareholder-meeting.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

