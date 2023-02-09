Kuya Silver Signs Toll-Milling Agreement To Produce Silver-Lead and Zinc Concentrates From The Bethania Project

Vancouver, February 9, 2023 - Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce an agreement with Minera Perú Sol S.A.C. ("Minera Perú Sol") to process mineralized material from the Bethania Project in Peru. The Minera Perú Sol concentration plant uses conventional flotation process to concentrate metallic minerals. The plant is located in Yauli, Junín. The plant is located approximately 230 km by road from Bethania and on the route to the Port of Callao (Lima), from where most concentrates produced in Peru are exported.

The commercial agreement with Minera Perú Sol is non-exclusive, and flexible, with no minimum processing requirement. This agreement allows for Minera Toro de Plata S.A.C. (Kuya's operational subsidiary) to commence production at a smaller scale and ramp up to its designed permitted capacity of 350 tonnes per day, subject to mine rehabilitation, underground development and working capital.

David Stein, Kuya Silver's President and CEO, stated: "This toll milling agreement will allow Kuya to begin processing material from the Bethania Project to produce silver-lead and zinc concentrates in 2023, similar to how the mine has operated in the recent past. We are delighted to have this option available to start ramping up production when we are ready, which greatly increases our flexibility as we look to restart the Bethania mine. The knowledge gained from this initial processing step should be useful in reducing operational risks as we look to develop our own plant at site."

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

