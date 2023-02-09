Trenching Underway to Test High Grade Gold Targets at Andong Meas

GRANDE PRAIRIE - (February 9, 2023): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK); (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or the "Company") announces its trenching program on selected targets at Wild Boar prospect of the Andong Meas concession.

Previously, flat lying quartz veins float were discovered to a depth of 1.0 meters within this Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly which grade up to 25.16 gpt Au (grams per tonne of gold). Initial assays from the Wild Boar prospect expanded the near-surface gold anomaly to 1.5 by 1.2 kilometres with up to 25.6 gpt Au from assayed vein samples on the 100%-owned Andong Meas license.

A sample of rock mineral extracted from the Wild Boar trench site

The mineralization appeared in clusters with the best cluster consisting of 7 adjacent samples ranging from 5.6 gpt Au up to 25.6 gpt Au over a width of about 12 meters. The quartz vein float pieces, being resistant to weathering, are remnants of veins weathered out of the bedrock and have accumulated near surface by this action.

A program consisting of three trenches totaling approximately 90 line-meters is underway. Each trench is being dug to at least 30 meters in length, 3 meters in width, and 2.6 meters deep. Although still near surface, this would allow the company to identify and evaluate grades at greater depth to potentially determine the source of the anomaly as compared to the shallow pits conducted in the past, which were limited to a depth of 1.5 meters.



Click Image To View Full Size

Sampling over a square meter including chips above will provide a representative analysis of what appears between 1.0 meter and 2.0 meter

The follow-up trenching program, along with the ground magnetics, will be of great help to refine drill targets in Wild Boar expected to be drilled this year. The trenching targets were placed on the previously identified ground IP anomaly characterized by high resistivity flanked by moderate chargeability interpreted to be that of an intact epithermal mineralization system. Samples will be panned at Angkor facilities as part of standard analysis and a duplicate sample sent to ALS for independent assay.



Click Image To View Full Size

Angkor geologist identifies the start of change of structure in the trench wall

-------------------------

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The company holds multiple mineral exploration licenses in the country and in late 2022, its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada proves its long-term commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance projects across expanding jurisdictions and becomes the first recurring revenue for the Company.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

