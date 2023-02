TNR Gold sees new copper intercepts at Los Azules Copper NSR Royalty Project

(NewsDirect)

TNR Gold Executive Chairman Kirill Klip joins Natalie Stoberman from the Proactive studios to share the newest copper intercepts at its Los Azules Copper Royalty Project in San Juan, Argentina. TNR holds a 0.4% net smelter returns royalty, or NSR, on the Los Azules Copper Project. The Los Azules Copper Project is held by McEwen Copper Inc., a subsidiary of McEwen Mining. Klip says the project has reported rich copper values over attractive widths resulting from infill drilling. Los Azules is a large porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit with considerable growth potential, where its ultimate depth and lateral extents remain to be determined.

