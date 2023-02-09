Significant New Gold Targets in the Mosquito Creek Basin

New basin-wide exploration strategy implemented in the Mosquito Creek Basin ("MCB") proving successful in identifying high priority targets

New targets identified at Finucane over two parallel zones of gold and pathfinder anomalism in soil sampling, extending the prospective Middle Creek Fault further east. Each zone trends some five kilometres, with gold assays reporting up to 907 ppb

Surface rock sampling at Sayshell reported assays up to 66.6 g/t gold and 26.5 g/t gold, and ~240 grams of gold was recovered from surface nuggets, with results defining a new mineralised corridor > 500 m in strike, north of the Blue Spec Shear

Finucane and Sayshell follow-up exploration programs include aircore drilling planned for 2023

A review of the Beatons Creek gold project ("Beatons Creek") Mineral Resource1 is being progressed following completion of drilling in 2022



"Our exploration team has done an excellent job identifying an exciting pipeline of targets across the Mosquito Creek Basin," commented Mr. Mike Spreadborough, the Executive Co-Chairman, Acting CEO, and a director of Novo. "When working through the exploration results and geophysical data from 2022, the team identified a compelling opportunity to implement a new basin-wide exploration strategy in the Mosquito Creek Basin focused on identification of targets with the potential to host more than 100 koz gold. Finucane and Sayshell prospects are the first two targets identified in this work for follow up exploration in 2023.

"The Company plans to execute an aggressive exploration program in 2023 as we focus our efforts on systematic exploration across our large Pilbara landholding. I am looking forward to the year as we execute a busy exploration season and seek success via discovery."

Mapping and sampling on the Sayshell structural trend

1 Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 2, 2022 and December 16, 2022.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2023 -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the MCB (Figure 1), located in the Nullagine District of Western Australia.

Assay results and geophysical data have now been received for exploration programs completed in 2022, part of a new basin-wide exploration strategy focused on identification of targets in the MCB with the potential to host more than 100 koz gold. Finucane and Sayshell prospects are the first two targets identified in this work for follow up exploration in 2023.

Exploration in 2023 is expected to generate additional opportunities across the MCB by focussing on tenure where limited historical exploration has been conducted by targeting mineralisation under cover and by utilising new techniques for direct targeting.

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the MCB.

Figure 1: Location map showing Novo tenure in the Nullagine District

Finucane

During 2022, an infill and extensional soil sampling program was conducted over the Finucane prospect and surrounding area. Existing broad spaced soil sampling showed encouraging results, suggesting extensions to known significant mineralised trends.

Arsenic in soil results is used as a critical pathfinder for gold exploration and is seen to define clear mineralised trends in areas of sufficient soil sampling density. The Middle Creek Fault is well defined by strong gold and arsenic anomalism in soil sampling (Figure 2), up to the Finucane prospect, where sampling density is sparse. The Fault is interpreted to continue east but is poorly constrained around strong deformation related to a major north - south trending fault corridor. The soil sampling results from the Novo program defined two strong parallel coherent arsenic anomalies, now confirming the position of the eastern extension of the Fault and its gold mineralisation potential (Figure 3). Each anomaly is over 5 km in strike length and both have coinciding elevated gold grades, including a best assay of 907 ppb gold. Refer to Appendix 1 for relevant results.

Figure 2: Novo tenement map highlighting mineralised corridors delineated by arsenic in soils contours

This area is now ready for targeted mapping and rock sampling, with a focus on identifying drill targets to delineate additional gold mineralisation on this tenure, where Novo has retained 100% gold and silver rights2.

Sayshell Trend

Novo has consolidated tenure over the Sayshell Trend, a regional structure parallel to the Middle Creek Fault and Blue Spec Shear (Figure 2). Zones of anomalous gold were recognised from disparate historical work from various operators. Novo has commenced systematic soil sampling and field mapping, with some work already completed in 2022, to better define anomalous trends along this under-explored part of the MCB.

Field mapping and rock sampling focussed on an area where initial reconnaissance recovered approximately 240 grams of gold from 300 nuggets at 58 sites from metal detecting earlier in the field season.

2 Refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2022.



Figure 3: Arsenic contours at Finucane, showing the continuation of the Middle Creek Fault

Rock sampling results to date include best results of 66.6 g/t gold and 26.5 g/t gold from 1,006 sample sites collected by Novo. The eastern part of the Sayshell Trend is of particular interest, with identification of a > 500 m strike zone of gold anomalism in potentially gold mineralised quartz vein arrays (Figure 4). Refer to Appendix 1 for relevant results.

New results align with historical data. Additional historical results along strike of the Sayshell Trend and in parallel shears are yet to be followed up with detailed mapping. Historical results were collected by several companies using several methodologies that cannot always be fully validated and are used as a guide for further exploration only. Metal detecting, soil sampling, and detailed mapping will continue in 2023 as a precursor to aircore and/or reverse circulation drilling.

MCB District Exploration

Novo is progressing a new exploration strategy in the MCB focused on identification of targets with the potential to host more than 100 koz gold. Finucane and Sayshell prospects are the first two targets identified in this work for follow up exploration in 2023.

A new strategy for district evaluation at Nullagine commenced in 2022, with additional geophysics to extend gold mineralisation trends and understand structural setting, targeting new mineralisation styles and mineralisation under cover.

Figure 4: View along a section of the quartz-veined shears of the Sayshell Trend, including nugget locations, surface workings and trends of mineralised quartz vein sets

High resolution gravity data was collected from 5,127 station points at a staggered 150 m by 150 m grid, extending the coverage of the existing detailed gravity survey from 70 sq km to 200 sq km. This survey now covers the entire known position of the Middle Creek Fault, with extensions to the fault just delineated from the Finucane soil sampling program not yet covered.

Gravity data, in conjunction with existing datasets such as high-resolution aeromagnetics and radiometrics, and hyperspectral HyMapperTM data is used to identify additional drill targets for testing early in the field season. This study has already started to define new previously unknown targets and extensions to new mineralised structural trends such as the Sayshell Trend.

An aircore drilling program is currently being designed to test newly defined targets and target extensions.

Beatons Creek Mineral Resource Review

The Company released an updated Mineral Resource estimate at Beatons Creek in late 2022 which included an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.05 million tonnes at 2.4 g/t Au for 234,000 oz Au and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.83 million tonnes at 1.6 g/t Au for 42,000 oz Au3 (the "2022 MRE").

Development drilling is now completed over Beatons Creek, complimenting the 2022 MRE. The 2022 MRE is being reviewed in the context of final assay results which are anticipated in Q1 of 2023.

3 Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 2, 2022 and December 16, 2022, as well as the technical report prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The technical report, entitled "NI 43-101: Mineral Resource Update, Beatons Creek Gold Project, Nullagine, Western Australia" (the "Technical Report"), with an effective date of June 30, 2022 and an issue date of December 16, 2022, was prepared for Novo by Dr. Simon Dominy (FAusIMM(CP) FAIG(RPGeo) FGS(CGeol)), Ms. Janice Graham (MAIG), Mr. Jeremy Ison (FAusIMM), and Mr. Royce McAuslane (FAusIMM) (collectively, the "QPs"). The QPs are qualified persons as defined under NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com (filing date: December 16, 2022) and on the Company's website at www.novoresources.com.



QP STATEMENT

Mr. Alwin Van Roij (MAIG, AusIMM) is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, except for technical information pertaining to the 2022 MRE3. Mr. Van Roij is Novo's Exploration Manager - East Pilbara.

ASSAY METHODOLOGY

The soil sampling program conducted by Novo at Finucane comprises 777 samples and were collected from approximately 10 cm below the surface. Material was sieved to < 400 µm, with the fines sent to Intertek Genalysis ("Intertek") in Perth for gold and 32 multi-element analysis via 25-gram Aqua Regia digest with an MS finish (Table 1).

Rock samples at Sayshell (Table 2) were collected from outcrop, with comprehensive quantitative and qualitative geological data collected. Approximately 3 - 5 kg of material is collected by hand, representatively sampling across geological features. Samples are submitted to Intertek in Perth, where samples collected in 2022 are crushed and split into two ~ 500-gram jars and assayed for gold using PhotonAssayTM. QAQC protocols included insertion of a certified blank approximately every 50, and PhotonAssayTM certified standards at approximately every 50 samples. Further to this, Intertek inserts certified blank material and standards at the rate of 2 per hundred. One of the PhotonAssayTM jars is then pulverised and analysed for an additional 48 elements using four-acid digest, with an MS finish. Samples collected in 2020 and 2021 were crushed, pulverised, and submitted for gold analysis via 50 gram fire assay.

Metal detecting is conducted with a Minelab GPZ 7000 used by an experienced operator contracted to Novo. All gold is GPS located, and relevant data collected in a nugget register.

Forward-looking information

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that the Company is in a strong financial position to commence drilling and execute a busy exploration season and seek success via discovery, the suggestion that there are significant targets in the MCB, that exploration across the MCB in 2023 is expected to target new opportunities and focus on tenure where limited exploration has been conducted including under cover mineralisation by utilising new techniques for direct targeting, that the Finucane area is now ready for targeted mapping and rock sampling, and that Novo is progressing a step-change exploration approach to explore for significant targets in the MCB. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



APPENDIX 1:

Table 1: Finucane significant soil sampling results - greater than 20 ppb gold.

Sample ID Prospect Sample Type Grid ID Easting Northing Au ppb Method FNSL0001 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240304 7580904 35 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0005 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240294 7580504 30 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0006 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240302 7580405 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0007 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240311 7580341 393 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0008 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240302 7580300 45 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0010 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240299 7580204 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0012 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240298 7580101 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0018 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240303 7579796 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0019 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240303 7579753 32 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0021 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240302 7579701 27 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0022 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240702 7579708 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0033 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240700 7580201 31 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0034 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240699 7580254 29 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0035 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240700 7580304 26 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0037 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240700 7580403 907 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0038 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 240694 7580500 33 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0043 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241103 7579703 469 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0044 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241101 7579755 30 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0045 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241099 7579805 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0046 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241103 7579858 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0047 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241100 7579904 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0051 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241098 7580055 44 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0052 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241099 7580104 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0055 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241100 7580254 26 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0057 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241099 7580353 395 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0059 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241105 7580503 138 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0060 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241103 7580601 170 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0064 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241502 7580904 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0074 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241501 7580201 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0078 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241512 7580055 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0079 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241501 7580005 35 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0080 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241498 7579949 74 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0081 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241498 7579902 37 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0082 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241503 7579857 54 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0083 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241499 7579804 70 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0084 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241503 7579752 38 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0085 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241500 7579704 28 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0097 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241699 7579904 51 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0098 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241697 7579856 50 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0099 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241700 7579802 265 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0101 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241698 7579755 22 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0102 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241701 7579704 31 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0103 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241703 7579656 22 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0105 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241702 7579552 63 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0106 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241701 7579504 103 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0107 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241700 7579454 32 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0109 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241703 7579353 31 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0110 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241702 7579303 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0113 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241700 7579154 39 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0115 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241701 7579054 28 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0116 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 241697 7579006 34 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0129 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242104 7579103 46 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0130 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242102 7579153 26 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0131 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242098 7579201 35 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0135 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242100 7579401 21 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0136 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242101 7579456 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0138 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242099 7579549 32 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0139 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242100 7579601 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0140 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242102 7579650 37 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0141 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242103 7579701 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0142 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242102 7579754 32 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0143 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242102 7579771 24 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0144 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242101 7579803 57 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0145 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242102 7579855 57 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0146 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242101 7579953 52 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0147 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242100 7579978 33 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0153 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242502 7579103 732 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0160 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242502 7579453 66 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0161 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242503 7579501 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0162 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242502 7579553 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0163 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242502 7579601 51 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0164 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242505 7579651 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0166 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242504 7579753 99 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0167 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242503 7579801 30 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0168 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242501 7579852 24 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0169 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242503 7579901 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0171 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242501 7579960 124 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0172 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242502 7580004 43 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0174 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242501 7580105 54 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0194 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 242100 7580105 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0197 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 246702 7579204 61 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0206 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247701 7580699 49 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0211 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247702 7580200 107 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0212 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247697 7580104 235 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0242 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247501 7580400 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0243 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247502 7580303 87 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0251 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247501 7579599 44 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0252 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247502 7579501 35 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0278 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247104 7580501 111 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0279 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247101 7580403 32 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0280 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247098 7580303 44 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0281 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247107 7580205 27 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0286 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247106 7579707 53 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0287 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 247101 7579605 169 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0297 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 246499 7579602 27 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0301 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 246502 7579900 24 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0302 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 246502 7579997 882 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0303 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 246510 7580097 556 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0317 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 245897 7580604 193 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0318 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 245911 7580503 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0326 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 245904 7580100 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0327 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 245901 7579999 100 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0339 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 245301 7580302 26 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0341 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 245301 7580503 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0345 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244908 7579599 28 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0352 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244900 7580200 35 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0353 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244892 7580300 35 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0354 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244897 7580404 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0356 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244897 7580604 70 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0358 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244904 7580802 75 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0378 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 245301 7580802 38 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0379 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 245301 7580901 22 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0388 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244501 7580002 30 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0389 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244500 7580101 51 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0390 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244501 7580201 80 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0391 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244501 7580302 462 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0392 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244501 7580402 35 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0395 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244501 7580702 30 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0396 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244501 7580801 27 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0398 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244500 7581002 24 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0422 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249904 7580804 21 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0454 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244101 7580103 68 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0459 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 244101 7580601 802 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0479 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250301 7580002 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0484 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250301 7579502 204 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0532 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 251309 7579899 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0534 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 251302 7580102 24 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0553 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249707 7579703 203 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0554 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249709 7579606 165 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0573 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249304 7579006 25 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0584 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249296 7579892 22 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0608 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250899 7579697 86 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0609 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250906 7579596 22 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0633 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250698 7579911 23 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0634 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250707 7579994 27 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0649 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248496 7580004 26 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0652 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248503 7579812 20 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0660 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249099 7579907 28 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0661 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249102 7579805 81 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0688 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248708 7579401 24 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0693 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248704 7579906 39 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0694 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248700 7579999 27 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0695 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248704 7580098 21 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0709 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250099 7580112 31 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0713 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250102 7579711 520 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0715 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 250101 7579501 212 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0731 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249900 7579197 88 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0733 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249906 7579388 38 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0735 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 249904 7579602 38 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0764 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248302 7580203 27 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0766 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248303 7580002 133 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0772 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248301 7579502 21 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0773 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248300 7579405 187 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0782 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248100 7579201 26 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0785 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248099 7579502 535 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0793 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248506 7579701 91 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0798 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248499 7579196 42 Au_AR25/MS FNSL0799 Finucane Soil MGA94_51 248493 7579103 20 Au_AR25/MS

Table 2: Significant rock sample results from Sayshell, showing all results greater than 0.5 g/t gold.